Canada: Tens of thousands take part in historic Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade

Toronto: Tens of thousands participated in the historic Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade on Saturday, as leading Canadian politicians including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre extended their greetings. Nearly two lakh devotees thronged the Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade, in Canada on Saturday. (Consulate General of India, Vancouver)

The nagar kirtan in Vancouver, as the parade is also called, is the oldest in Canada, dating back to 1979. The parade is organised by the Khalsa Diwan Society, which was established in 1906, and also operates the historic Ross Street Gurdwara in Vancouver.

Over an estimated 200,000 people joined the nagar kirtan.

Vaisakhi marked the establishment of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699 along with the celebration of the beginning of the spring harvest.

In a message on Vaisakhi, Trudeau extended his greetings to the Sikh community in Canada and abroad. “Vaisakhi commemorates the creation of the Khalsa and is also a celebration of the spring harvest festival. It is a time of reflection, gratitude, and renewal, symbolising unity and community. Today, Sikhs will gather at their local Gurdwaras, participate in vibrant and colourful parades known as Nagar Kirtans, and celebrate their rich diversity and heritage,” he said.

“Happy Vaisakhi to Sikhs in Canada and around the world celebrating the founding of the Khalsa,” Poilievre posted on X.

In a message on the event, India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa Sanjay Kumar Verma said, “The celebration demonstrated human values embedded in Sikhism and represented the rich cultural diversity of India in Canada.”

India’s consul-general in Vancouver Manish was at the gurdwara on Saturday and extended greetings on the occasion and highlighted the role played by it in “serving” the community’s “social, religious & cultural needs”.

Earlier, the city of Vancouver declared April as Sikh Heritage Month. In a post, the city’s Mayor Ken Sim said, “Today, for the first time ever, we proclaimed April as Sikh Heritage Month in the City of Vancouver. Vancouver is proud and lucky to have a vibrant Sikh community.”

Among those who joined the parade in Vancouver was David Eby, premier of the province of British Columbia, where Vancouver in located. He posted, “This day is also a time to recognise and honour the values at the heart of Sikhism, such as equality, community and Seva – selfless service to others.”