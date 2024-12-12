ChatGPT down? Here are 6 alternatives you could use instead of popular AI chatbot

ChatGPT is experiencing a technical outage, which has left several users across the globe searching for alternatives to the popular AI chatbot. A photo taken on November 27, 2024 shows the logo of the ChatGPT application developed by US artificial intelligence research organization OpenAI on a smartphone screen (L) and the letters AI on a laptop screen in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)(AFP)

"We're experiencing an outage right now. We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix. Sorry and we'll keep you updated," OpenAI said in a post at 5.45 am (IST) on Thursday.

6 ChatGPT alternatives

Gemini: Google's Gemini, also known as Google Bard, is a powerful AI chatbot that can access and process information from the real world through Google Search. It's particularly adept at answering factual questions and providing up-to-date information.

Claude AI: Developed by Anthropic, Claude is known for its safety features and ability to generate creative text formats like code, scripts, musical pieces, emails, letters, etc. It's designed to be helpful, harmless, and honest.

Microsoft Copilot: Microsoft Copilot is a powerful, integrated tool within Microsoft's suite of productivity software. By providing suggestions, generating content, and automating tasks based on user input, Copilot enhances the overall user experience. It combines the power of large language models (LLMs) with your data in the Microsoft Graph and the Microsoft 365 apps to turn your words into one of the most powerful productivity tool on the planet.

Jasper AI: This AI writing assistant specializes in content creation. It can generate various text formats, including social media posts, blog articles, and ad copy. Jasper is particularly useful for marketers and content creators.

Rytr: Another AI writing tool, Rytr is designed for content writers and marketers. It can generate blog posts, social media content, ad copy, email copy, and more. It's a good option for those who need help with content creation tasks.

Perplexity AI: This chatbot focuses on providing accurate and informative answers to user queries. It uses a combination of AI and search technology to find relevant information from the web and present it in a concise and easy-to-understand format.