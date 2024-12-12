ChatGPT down for users globally, OpenAI shares major update on technical outage

ChatGPT, the popular AI-powered chatbot, has gone offline due to a technical issue, leaving millions of users worldwide struggling to access the service. The outage, which began shortly before 7 PM ET, affected not only ChatGPT but also OpenAI's API and Sora services. The Chatgpt outage has caused widespread disruption, with many firms that rely on OpenAI's API for their projects also affected

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, acknowledged the issue on social media, stating that they had identified the problem and were working to roll out a fix. "We're experiencing an outage right now. We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix. Sorry and we'll keep you updated" the company said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The outage has caused widespread disruption, with many firms that rely on OpenAI's API for their projects also affected. Users have taken to social media to express their frustration and confusion, with many reporting slow login processes and degraded performance.

According to Down Detector, a mapping service that tracks outages, there has been a significant spike in complaints about ChatGPT being offline. Down Detector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

OpenAI has not provided an estimated time for when services will return to normal, but has promised to keep users updated on any developments.

"We have reports of API calls returning errors, and difficulties logging in to platform dot openai dot com and ChatGPT. We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix. We have identified the issue and are rolling out a remediation. We are working as fast as we can to return service to normal and apologize for the downtime," an OpenAI engineer shared on social media.

Facebook, Instagram down

Meta's Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users across the United States earlier today. There were more than 27,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and over 28,000 with Instagram, in an outage that started around 12:50 p.m. ET.

WhatsApp, Meta's messaging application, was also down for over 1,000 users, according to Downdetector.com.

Earlier this year, a technical issue led to an outage that impacted hundreds of thousands of Facebook and Instagram users globally for more than two hours.