OpenAI launches Sora Turbo, text-to-video AI model. Check features, pricing details

Sam Altman-led OpenAI, the San Francsico-based creator of ChatGPT, has launched Sora Turbo, a new and faster version of Sora, the company's text-to-video artificial intelligence (AI) model which it previewed in February. OpenAI's Sora Turbo (Courtesy: OpenAI)

OpenAI has developed new interfaces to make it easier for users to prompt Sora Turbo with text, images and videos. People will be able to generate videos up to 1080p resolution and with a maximum duration of 20 seconds.

The ‘Remix’ feature will allow you to replace, remove, or re-imagine elements in your clips, while the ‘Re-cut’ option will let you find and isolate the best frames, and extend them in either direction to complete a scene.

On the other hand, with the ‘Storyboard’ feature, people can organise and edit unique sequences from their videos on a personal timeline. ‘Loop’ trims down and creates clips which repeat seamlessly.

‘Blend’ combines two videos into a single, seamless clip, while ‘Presets’ allows users to create and share styles to capture imagination.

‘Featured’ and ‘Recent’ feeds showcase a constantly updated stream of creations from the Sora community.

How to access Sora Turbo?

For this, one must subscribe to ChatGPT's Plus or Pro account. While Plus is priced at $20 (approx. ₹1,700) a month, Pro comes at a monthly cost of $200 (approx. ₹17,000). The AI tool is included in the plans at no additional charge.

The Pro Plan includes 10x more usage, higher resolutions, and longer durations. A tailored pricing for various types of users will be made available early next year, according to OpenAI.

Also, as per reports, Sora Turbo is currently unavailable in European Union, United Kingdom and Switzerland.