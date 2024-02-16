 ChatGPT's new AI video tool ‘Sora’ sparks awe and terror. Check for yourself - Hindustan Times
News / Technology / ChatGPT maker's AI video tool ‘Sora’ sparks awe and terror. Check for yourself

ChatGPT maker's AI video tool ‘Sora’ sparks awe and terror. Check for yourself

AP | ByHT News Desk
Feb 16, 2024 10:07 PM IST

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has dropped its latest new gizmo, a text-to-video model called Sora

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, unveiled a new tool on Thursday that can swiftly generate realistic short videos based on written commands. Although the tool, named Sora, is not yet publicly available, the examples shared on social media have sparked a frenzy due to the tool's capabilities.

A photo shows a frame of a video generated by a new intelligence artificial tool, dubbed "Sora", unveiled by the company OpenAI.(AFP)
A photo shows a frame of a video generated by a new intelligence artificial tool, dubbed "Sora", unveiled by the company OpenAI.(AFP)

What is Sam Altman's new tool Sora?

Sora is an AI system developed by OpenAI, designed to rapidly create videos lasting up to a minute. It excels in depicting complex scenes featuring multiple characters, specific motion types, and accurate details of both subjects and backgrounds, at least in the initial version open to a few.

• Initially, Sora will be accessible to a restricted number of creators. OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, said that access is limited during the initial phase of deployment.

• Before integrating Sora into OpenAI's products, a team of experts will assess its safety, OpenAI said in a blog post.

• Other tech giants such as Meta Platforms Inc., Google under Alphabet Inc., and Runway AI have previously developed text-to-video generators. This technology has the potential to expedite the creative process, but it also raises concerns about the impact on artists' livelihoods and the potential for misinformation.

• OpenAI is working on tools to identify videos generated by Sora to address concerns related to the potential misuse of AI-generated content.

CEO Sam Altman asked for social media users to submit ideas for written prompts. The result sparked concerns regarding the ethical and societal implications.

Check a few examples for yourself

How can I use Sora?

OpenAI said that it's engaging with artists, policymakers and others before releasing the new tool to the public.

“We are working with red teamers — domain experts in areas like misinformation, hateful content, and bias — who will be adversarially testing the model,” the company said. “We’re also building tools to help detect misleading content such as a detection classifier that can tell when a video was generated by Sora.”

(Inputs from wires)

