Elon Musk throws shade at Sam Altman as OpenAI unveils text-to-video model Sora

OpenAI unveiled its new text-to-video AI model, Sora, on Thursday. The new tool allows users to generate up to one-minute-long videos by typing a prompt of their choice in the textbox. While tech enthusiasts were quick to brainstorm various prompts, Elon Musk was seemingly unimpressed. It appears that the SpaceX founder threw some major shade at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Elon Musk roasts OpenAI CEO Sam Altman amid Sora pre-launch(Getty Images)

Elon Musk throws shade at Sam Altman

Following the release of Sora, the CEO of OpenAI was equally enthusiastic as he shared videos generated by his company's new model. Altman even obliged to an X, formerly Twitter user's prompt request that read, “Two golden retrievers podcasting on top of a mountain.”

However, the Tesla founder appeared to be a little less enthusiastic as he shared a screenshot mocking Altman, Sora, and OpenAI on his social media platform. Musk shared a screenshot of a bizarre prompt request that read, “A guy turning a non profit open source company into a profit making closed source company.”

The prompt was shared by X user DogeDesigner in response to Altman's tweet that read, “We'd like to show you what sora can do, please reply with captions for videos you'd like to see and we'll start making some!” Musk's sarcastic post has garnered over 6.9 million views so far, drawing hilarious responses from netizens.

However, this is not the first time Musk has mocked Altman. Back in 2023, the tech billionaire wrote on the platform, “OpenAI was created as an open source (which is why I named it “Open” AI), non-profit company to serve as a counterweight to Google, but now it has become a closed source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft. Not what I intended at all.”

Netizens react to Elon Musk roasting Sam Altman

Many found Musk's tweet hilarious as netizens flooded the platform with hilarious responses. One user wrote, “the guy took it to next level.” Another said, “X is doing amazing work for humanity and entertainment industry in the globe..” One more user said, “Omg call a doctor someone has been burned.”