From free snacks to napping room: What perks do Microsoft employees get?

Microsoft employees took to Instagram to show the variety of perks they enjoy while working at the company. The employees collaborated on a video highlighting their daily experiences in the office, featuring amenities such as free food and drinks, comfortable workspaces, and various other things. After the video was posted, it went viral on social media and received tons of reactions. Microsoft employees showing the perks they receive in office. (Instagram/@twosisterslivingtheirlife)

The video opens to show a woman showcasing their office campus. Then, other employees present how they have vending machines with free snacks, multi cuisine restaurants, and even a napping room. A few others reveal how they are allowed to work from anywhere. (Also Read: ‘Blatant Violation’: X user points out fake Domino’s Pizza outlets on Swiggy, company reacts)

This video was shared on Instagram by the handle 'twosisterslivingtheirlife'.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on Instagram on February 14. Since being posted, it has garnered more than two million views and has numerous likes. The post has also received numerous reactions.

Check out the reactions here:

An individual wrote, "Please hire me and bless my life."

A second added, "You're all making me and others jealous."

"Microsoft, are you hiring?" posted a third.

A fourth said, "We are jobless, ofcourse we want to apply for Microsoft."

A fifth commented, "We are not Microsoft employees, of course we are jealous of you."