‘Blatant Violation’: X user points out fake Domino’s Pizza outlets on Swiggy, company reacts

X user Ravi Handa took to the microblogging platform and shared about fake Domino’s Pizza outlets on Swiggy. After he raised concerns over this ‘fraud’, it quickly went viral and gained widespread attention. Many people were shocked to see the post and expressed their thoughts in the comments section. The food delivery app Swiggy, also reacted to it. Snapshot of fake Domino's Pizza outlets on Swiggy. (X/@Ravi Handa)

“Hey @Swiggy. This is clearly a fraud. Only one of these is genuine. Why are you letting this happen? Why isn't @dominos objecting to blatant violation of trademark,” wrote Handa in his post. (Also Read: IndiGo passenger claims to find a screw in sandwich given on flight, airline responds)

He also shared a snapshot of Swiggy’s app showing multiple Domino’s Pizza outlets that are fake.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on February 12. Since being posted, it has gained over two lakh views. The share also has more than 700 likes and numerous comments.

Swiggy also shared a reaction and wrote, “Hey Ravi, we'd like to have this looked into, please share your pincode over DM for us to have this checked.” (Also Read: Woman 'washes' naan before consuming it, viral video sparks chatter. Watch)

Here’s how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, “Fraudsters have taken over. Trademark copied with a slight unnoticeable difference, and people get duped.”

A second added, “Quite sloppy from the impersonators not to have created a similar looking logo to add more fun.”

“Not only Domino’s, there are a lot of fake restaurants & sweet shop duplicates! Especially renowned and old established places. I fell for it once & complained. Swiggy was kind enough to issue a full refund,” posted a third.

A fourth said, “Recently visited one Subway didn't realise it was with some prefix Subway when I went inside and saw the bread options then realised it's a copy.”