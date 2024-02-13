Woman 'washes' naan before consuming it, viral video sparks chatter. Watch

It's a common practice for people to reheat and consume leftover food from a dinner party the next day. However, a woman's technique of reheating leftover naan has sparked a conversation online. Content creator Alishay from Karachi, Pakistan shared a video that shows her 'washing' a naan under a running tap, then toasting it on a tawa with oil before consuming it. The method has sparked a chatter in the comments section of the post. While some have been left utterly confused by the technique, others have mentioned they use a similar method to reheat stale bread. Content creator Alishay from Karachi, Pakistan shared a video that shows her 'washing' a naan under a running tap, then toasting it on a tawa with oil before consuming it. (Instagram/@everythingalishay)

"The leftover food tastes 10 times better than it does the night before ISTG (I swear to God) nobody can fight me on this," wrote Alishay while sharing her video. "Are you even desi/brown, if you don’t fry your naan," she wrote further. (Also Read: Man makes Maggi noodles with milk and coffee, netizens compare it to 'poison')

The video opens to show her putting a naan under a running tap, allowing it to soak the water. She then puts the naan on a tawa to toast it. She also uses a generous amount of oil to heat the naan. Once it's properly toasted, she takes a bite.

In her caption, she explained her technique. "Why did I water the naan: if you add water to any stale bread and toast it, it will become soft and just like new again," she wrote and added that she used filtered water for the process.

"Also someone said ‘gopi bahu of rotis’ that’s so funny I can’t," she ended her post.

Watch her video below:

Alishay's video was shared on December 30 and has collected over 32.9 million views since then. The comments section of the post is flooded with mixed reactions from Instagram users.

Some Instagram users questioned the technique. Like this individual who commented, "Why would you wet the naan", not unlike many others. (Also Read: Viral video of bread being mass-produced in a factory disgusts the Internet)

Several others, however, mentioned that the technique works well for leftover bread.

"I do prefer soaking the bread in water for 20 sec before heating it," shared an Instagram user.

"Everyone in Germany also wets their bread rolls before putting them in the oven to revive them. So the naan thing was normal. Looks delish!" added another.

"People do wet the naan FYKI (for your kind information), would you directly fry those hard leftover naans and turn them into rocks?" posted a third.

What do you think of this technique? Have you tried it?