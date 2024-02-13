IndiGo passenger claims to find a screw in sandwich given on flight. See pic

Reddit user 'MacaroonIll3601' claimed to discover a screw in a sandwich served on an IndiGo flight. 'MacaroonIll3601' shared in the post that this sandwich was served while the flight was en route from Bengaluru to Chennai. However, the user only consumed it after getting down from the plane. Snapshot of the screw found in the sandwich. (Reddit/@MacaroonIll3601)

MacaroonIll3601 detailed in the post that this incident occurred on February 1. The Redditor also claimed that after discovering the screw, they contacted the airlines. But in response, IndiGo said this cannot be seen as legible as the sandwich was consumed after the flight. (Also Read: IndiGo passenger shares 'late-night scenes' from Bangalore Airport after flight delay)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has gained over 3,000 upvotes and numerous responses. Many people were shocked to see the screw in the sandwich. (Also Read: After 12-hour delay, passengers of Goa-Delhi IndiGo flight dine on Mumbai airport tarmac)

Here’s how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "If they aren't responding properly, you can raise a complaint in consumer court on it! It's not a daunting process like normal courts. They might ask you to appear for a hearing to ask about your version and they should be present too."

A second shared, "Please make it a legal case. For a screw to be in your sandwich, imagine the protocols they follow in their pantry. If you’d have swallowed it by mistake, you could’ve been killed."

A third added, "My tooth aches just looking at it. Imagine taking a big bite, this is horrendous, they need to compensate!"