News / Trending / IndiGo passenger shares 'late-night scenes' from Bangalore Airport after flight delay

IndiGo passenger shares 'late-night scenes' from Bangalore Airport after flight delay

ByNeha Yadav
Jan 17, 2024 07:44 PM IST

An IndiGo passenger shared ‘late-night scenes’ from Bangalore Airport after the airline delayed the flight every 30 minutes.

A man took to X to share 'late-night scenes' from Bangalore Airport after flight delay. He expressed his disappointment with IndiGo Airlines after the airline kept delaying his flight. He also posted a video that shows passengers waiting in front of an IndiGo counter at the airport.

IndiGo passenger expressed his disappointment with IndiGo Airlines for delaying flights every 30 minutes on January 16. (REUTERS)
IndiGo passenger expressed his disappointment with IndiGo Airlines for delaying flights every 30 minutes on January 16. (REUTERS)

"Yesterday, late night scenes from Bangalore Airport while flying to Pune...5 times flight got delayed every 30 mins they informed and the last stupid reason they gave was they don't have crew members for the flight. Indigo at its worst," wrote Someswar Deb on X.

The video showed several passengers lined up before the IndiGo check-in counter, questioning and complaining to the staff.

Watch the video here:-

Since being shared on January 16, the X post has accumulated around four lakh views. The share has also garnered numerous reposts and comments.

Here's how people reacted to this post:

"Same old story every day. They want to charge for everything but don’t want to give even basic minimum services," posted an individual.

Another wrote, "How public expecting flights to go on time when it's 0 visibility in North India... And how one can blame airlines for the same... Will they fly in 0 visibility?"

Tagging DGCA and Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia in the comment, a third user wrote, “Will the government take any action against these airlines and protect passengers right? @IndiGo6E is not able to serve passengers.”

