 Sam Altman uses AI model Sora to turn Kunal Shah’s tweet into video | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / OpenAI’s Sam Altman uses AI model Sora to turn CRED CEO Kunal Shah’s tweet into video

OpenAI’s Sam Altman uses AI model Sora to turn CRED CEO Kunal Shah’s tweet into video

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 16, 2024 03:14 PM IST

“A bicycle race on the ocean with different animals as athletes riding the bicycles with drone camera view,” Kunal Shah replied to an X post by Sam Altman.

Open AI CEO Sam Altman took to X to share an interesting video using AI model Sora, which can create “realistic and imaginative scenes from text instructions”. He shared the video using a tweet by CRED founder and CEO Kunal Shah. The AI-generated clip shows sea creatures riding bicycles.

The image is taken from a video by AI model Sora that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman created using a prompt by CRED CEO Kunal Shah. (X/@sama)
The image is taken from a video by AI model Sora that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman created using a prompt by CRED CEO Kunal Shah. (X/@sama)

It all started with a post by Altman on February 15 where he announced about OpenAI's Sora. “We'd like to show you what Sora can do, please reply with captions for videos you'd like to see and we'll start making some!” he wrote. In reply, Shah came up with an interesting scenario.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg tests AI model on old video of him singing to daughter Maxima, netizens have mixed reactions

“A bicycle race on the ocean with different animals as athletes riding the bicycles with drone camera view,” Kunal Shah tweeted. A few hours ago, Altman replied to the post with a video.

Take a look at the tweets that may leave you impressed:

Since being posted, the video has collected more than 3.4 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did X user say about Sam Altman’s video using AI model Sora?

“This one’s actually the most impressive video so far from a semantics and fidelity standpoint,” posted an X user. “Such a powerful tool and it has already spread the magic all over the world,” added another. “This is fantastic, Sam,” joined a third. “Wow, impressive,” shared a fourth. “This is insane,” wrote a fifth.

Also Read: How can AI make filmmaking ‘incredible'? Watch viral video

About AI model Sora:

According to the official website, “Sora can generate videos up to a minute long while maintaining visual quality and adherence to the user’s prompt”. OpenAI has not yet provided a release date for this text-to-video AI model.

What are your thoughts on this video created by AI model Sora? What would you like to create using this model?

Watch an interesting conversation with Indian politician & former Union Minister of State, Milind Deora. HT’s senior journalist Kumkum Chadha talks to him about his life in politics & beyond. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On