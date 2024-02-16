OpenAI’s Sam Altman uses AI model Sora to turn CRED CEO Kunal Shah’s tweet into video

Open AI CEO Sam Altman took to X to share an interesting video using AI model Sora, which can create “realistic and imaginative scenes from text instructions”. He shared the video using a tweet by CRED founder and CEO Kunal Shah. The AI-generated clip shows sea creatures riding bicycles. The image is taken from a video by AI model Sora that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman created using a prompt by CRED CEO Kunal Shah. (X/@sama)

It all started with a post by Altman on February 15 where he announced about OpenAI's Sora. “We'd like to show you what Sora can do, please reply with captions for videos you'd like to see and we'll start making some!” he wrote. In reply, Shah came up with an interesting scenario.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“A bicycle race on the ocean with different animals as athletes riding the bicycles with drone camera view,” Kunal Shah tweeted. A few hours ago, Altman replied to the post with a video.

Take a look at the tweets that may leave you impressed:

Since being posted, the video has collected more than 3.4 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did X user say about Sam Altman’s video using AI model Sora?

“This one’s actually the most impressive video so far from a semantics and fidelity standpoint,” posted an X user. “Such a powerful tool and it has already spread the magic all over the world,” added another. “This is fantastic, Sam,” joined a third. “Wow, impressive,” shared a fourth. “This is insane,” wrote a fifth.

Also Read: How can AI make filmmaking ‘incredible'? Watch viral video

About AI model Sora:

According to the official website, “Sora can generate videos up to a minute long while maintaining visual quality and adherence to the user’s prompt”. OpenAI has not yet provided a release date for this text-to-video AI model.

What are your thoughts on this video created by AI model Sora? What would you like to create using this model?