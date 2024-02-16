Mark Zuckerberg tests AI model on old video of him singing to daughter Maxima, netizens have mixed reactions

Mark Zuckerberg shared a throwback video in which he is seen singing and playing a song on a guitar for his daughter, Maxima. While the video surely looks adorable, it has a twist to it. Zuckerberg informed that he tested this video on a new artificial intelligence (AI) model called V-JEPA, and even shared the results for it. As per the website of V-JEPA, it is a "non-generative model that learns by predicting missing or masked parts of a video in an abstract representation space." Snapshot of Mark Zuckerberg singing to his daughter Maxima. (Instagram/@zuck)

"Throwback to singing one of Max's favourite songs. I recently tested this video with a new AI model that learns about the world by watching videos. Without being trained to do this, our AI model predicted my hand motion as I strummed chords. Swipe to see the results," wrote Zuckerberg in the caption of the post. (Also Read: 'Best is yet to come': Mark Zuckerberg shares throwback video of launching Facebook)

In the first video, he can be seen singing and playing the song on a guitar alongside Maxima. In another video, he shared the results of the AI model.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on February 15. Since being posted, it has gained close to 42,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people has mixed reactions to his post.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Did you play the music yourself, synthesized by artificial intelligence, or did you play it yourself? It's really impressive."

A second posted, "Wow! Game changer."

"People don’t understand just how game-changing this tech is lol. The applications for this are insane," said a third.

A fourth added, "A terrible mistake for humankind. Fast forward 20 years, why would we need most humans."

"I feel this is a bit scary," shared a fifth.