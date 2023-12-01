How can AI make filmmaking ‘incredible'? Watch viral video

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a huge part of our lives. From using it in our phones to home appliances and other places, one simply cannot ignore the power that AI holds. While AI is slowly changing several things around us, have you ever thought about how it would make an impact on filmmaking? If not, allow us to show you. A video going viral presents how AI can change the scenario of filmmaking. Comparison of the AI tools. (Reddit)

In a video shared on Reddit, you can see the comparison between two AI tools- Midjourney and Runway. The clip shows how a person selects a particular area in an image and it instantly turns into an animation.

This video was shared on Reddit by user pluto_N. In the caption of the post, the user wrote, “AI & filmmaking are about to become incredible."

This video was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has gone viral with close to 5,000 views. The share has also received numerous comments.

An individual wrote, “AI is like a double-edged sword."

A second commented, "Imagine what a small short movie studio can achieve with this kind of tool."

"This feels amazing and terrifying at the same time," added a third.

A fourth shared, "It's so beautiful."