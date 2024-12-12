WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook down for thousands of users globally

WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook faced widespread outages, disrupting communication for thousands of users on Wednesday, reported Reuters. Whatsapp, as well as Facebook and Instagram, faced a widespread global outage

Down Detector reported that several Facebook users experienced issues, including difficulties logging in, uploading posts, and updating content.

Instagram users were also aaffected, with many unable to access or update their posts. Both the desktop and mobile versions of the applications faced issues.

Reports of issues started around 10:58 pm, with Facebook users having trouble logging in, uploading posts, and updating existing content on the platform, reported India Today.

Instagram, another Meta owned company, experienced similar problems. Users reported being unable to access or update posts, and the app frequently crashed.

WhatsApp users also faced disruptions, with many struggling to send and receive messages.

Threads, which is Meta's answer to social media platform X, alsof faced problems.

The Down Detector platform tracked a sharp increase in complaints during the outages. On the Instagram Down Detector page, over 70,000 reports of issues have been logged, highlighting the scale of the problem. Additionally, more than 100,000 reports have been filed regarding Facebook.

Meta, the parent company, took to social media platform X to say, “We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience.”

Many users have taken to X after the other popular social media platforms faced disruption, with many pointing out the irony of Meta issuing a statement on competitor X.

This major outage comes after a significant Meta disruption in March, which impacted Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. Meta also experienced a major outage affecting Instagram and Facebook in October 2022.