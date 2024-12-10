Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

WhatsApp launches 'Bharat Yatra' to empower small businesses across India

ByHT News Desk
Dec 10, 2024 09:39 PM IST

A mobile bus under this initiative will start a tour in Delhi-NCR, visiting bustling markets, to provide on-the-ground, personalised training sessions.

WhatsApp has launched the "WhatsApp Bharat Yatra," a first-of-its-kind nationwide initiative designed to train in person small businesses on using the platform to grow and connect with customers. A mobile bus under this initiative will start a tour in Delhi-NCR, visiting bustling markets like Laxmi Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Nehru Place, and others, to provide on-the-ground, personalised training sessions, WhatsApp said in a press release.

The mobile bus tour will cover key business hubs in Haryana's Gurugram, Uttar Pradesh's Noida, and eventually other cities like Agra, Lucknow, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat's Ahmedabad. (Pixabay/File)
The mobile bus tour will cover key business hubs in Haryana's Gurugram, Uttar Pradesh's Noida, and eventually other cities like Agra, Lucknow, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat's Ahmedabad. (Pixabay/File)

The mobile bus tour will cover key business hubs in Haryana's Gurugram, Uttar Pradesh's Noida, and eventually other cities like Agra, Lucknow, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The key key hubs the journey will cover in Gurugram and Noida include Sapphire Mall and Atta Market

Through interactive demos, businesses will learn how to set up a WhatsApp Business Profile, create catalogs, and craft effective ads to boost sales and customer engagement, the messaging app said.

'Small businesses backbone of India's economy'

"Small businesses are the backbone of India's economy," said Ravi Garg, Director of Business Messaging at Meta India. "With the right digital tools, they can drive India's digital transformation. The WhatsApp Bharat Yatra is our way of supporting these businesses with the skills they need to thrive in the digital age."

This initiative comes on the heels of new updates for small businesses on WhatsApp, including Meta Verified for credibility, customised messaging features, and AI-powered tools for more efficient customer engagement.

WhatsApp has previously rolled out programmes like ‘WhatsApp Se Vyapaar’ and strategic partnerships to further empower India's SMBs.

By directly addressing the digital needs of small businesses, the WhatsApp Bharat Yatra aims to have a long-lasting impact on India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On