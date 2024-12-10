WhatsApp launches 'Bharat Yatra' to empower small businesses across India

WhatsApp has launched the "WhatsApp Bharat Yatra," a first-of-its-kind nationwide initiative designed to train in person small businesses on using the platform to grow and connect with customers. A mobile bus under this initiative will start a tour in Delhi-NCR, visiting bustling markets like Laxmi Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Nehru Place, and others, to provide on-the-ground, personalised training sessions, WhatsApp said in a press release. The mobile bus tour will cover key business hubs in Haryana's Gurugram, Uttar Pradesh's Noida, and eventually other cities like Agra, Lucknow, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat's Ahmedabad. (Pixabay/File)

The mobile bus tour will cover key business hubs in Haryana's Gurugram, Uttar Pradesh's Noida, and eventually other cities like Agra, Lucknow, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The key key hubs the journey will cover in Gurugram and Noida include Sapphire Mall and Atta Market

Through interactive demos, businesses will learn how to set up a WhatsApp Business Profile, create catalogs, and craft effective ads to boost sales and customer engagement, the messaging app said.

'Small businesses backbone of India's economy'

"Small businesses are the backbone of India's economy," said Ravi Garg, Director of Business Messaging at Meta India. "With the right digital tools, they can drive India's digital transformation. The WhatsApp Bharat Yatra is our way of supporting these businesses with the skills they need to thrive in the digital age."

This initiative comes on the heels of new updates for small businesses on WhatsApp, including Meta Verified for credibility, customised messaging features, and AI-powered tools for more efficient customer engagement.

WhatsApp has previously rolled out programmes like ‘WhatsApp Se Vyapaar’ and strategic partnerships to further empower India's SMBs.

By directly addressing the digital needs of small businesses, the WhatsApp Bharat Yatra aims to have a long-lasting impact on India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.