Mark Zuckerberg reveals email ID he used to create his first account on Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg actively posts on Threads, Instagram’s counterpart, and replies to others. In his recent activity on the online platform, he responded to a funny post by a user and revealed the email ID he used to create his first-ever profile on Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg revealed the email ID he used to create his first Facebook account while replying to a Threads user. (Bloomberg)

It all started with an artist's post, “I’m you had to have a .edu email address to join Facebook years old.” Reacting, Zuckerberg added, “Real ones know. First account was mzuckerb@fas.harvard.edu.”

Who were the first ones to create a Facebook ID?

Mark Zuckerberg was the first on the platform but not the first one to have an ID. According to the Guardian, three more IDs were created before Zuckerberg’s—they all were reserved for testing and later deleted. While the Meta CEO claimed the fourth position on the list, Chris Hughes and Dustin Moscovitz, both Facebook co-founders, occupy the fifth and sixth positions.

Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg immortalises wife Priscilla Chan in giant backyard sculpture

Take a look at the exchange here:

How did people react?

“Pretty sure I took an adult education class at the local university so I could get a .edu account at least partially so I could meet this requirement. (Still the only college credit I have today.)” shared an individual. Another added, “I remember being a senior in high school and the thing I was most excited about was graduating so I could finally apply for a Facebook account with my college email. It was all I cared about at the time.”

A third posted, “So many people will now test that email.” A fourth wrote, “I entered college in fall 2004. I remember when we had to switch Facebook from our .edu addresses to the accounts we had now! I think late 2005 or 2006 or so?”

Who created Facebook?

Facebook was launched on February 4, 2004, as “thefacebook.com.” Two decades ago, the platform was started as a “directory of information for college students.” However, several changes were made after launch, and over the years, it emerged as one of the most used social networking sites worldwide. It was founded by Mark Zuckerberg and his classmates at Harvard: Eduardo Saverin, Dustin Moskovitz, Andrew McCollum, and Chris Hughes.