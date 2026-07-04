Kajal Aggarwal recalls filmmakers asking her to be 'fatter or thinner'; calls today's beauty standards 'merciless'

The pressure to look perfect in the film industry has only intensified with the rise of social media, believes actor Kajal Aggarwal. Reflecting on how beauty standards have evolved over the years, the actor said today's generation of actresses faces far harsher scrutiny than she did when she entered the industry. Kajal recalled being asked to gain or lose weight for films and admitted that she feels sorry for young female actors navigating the industry's "merciless" beauty standards. Kajal Aggarwal talks about the beauty standards in film industry.

Kajal Aggarwal recalls filmmakers judging her looks In an interview with Zoom, Kajal spoke about the early years of her career, saying the industry was very different when she started nearly two decades ago. Although there was no social media amplifying every public appearance or airport look, she said female actors still faced pressure to conform to certain beauty standards.

She said, "Times were very different. There was no social media. There was no external layer of extra judgments. There were no airport looks that you had to justify. You could just be yourself and walk into a room or walk into an airport and be comfortable. It's not easy to travel fully glammed up. You need to be comfortable when you're travelling, especially on long flights. Thankfully, I didn't have all that to deal with at that point in time."

Kajal added, "The judgments definitely came from the filmmakers, where they wanted me to be fatter or thinner or something or whatever. There were things. But I feel it was still easier back then. It wasn't as cruel. Now it's just merciless. So I feel sorry for the younger girls right now. And I really hope that they are able to stand their own. And I really hope that they can hold space."

Kajal also said she always had the confidence to walk away from situations she was uncomfortable with and never felt compelled to say yes just to secure opportunities. She stressed that learning to say no is far more important than agreeing to everything and added that she was clear from the beginning that if something worked out, it was great, and if it didn't, she was equally prepared to move on.