Instagram introduces WhatsApp-like live location sharing feature- Know how it works

Instagram has introduced WhatsApp’s most useful feature, called Live Location sharing. This feature enables users to track the real-time location of their friends and family at all times, ensuring their safety and taking timely updates. This feature works similarly to WhatsApp live location sharing during which users will have to open direct messages, select contacts and share locations with ease along with the desired duration. Alongside the location sharing feature, Instagram has also introduced new stickers and nickname features, where users can give a more personalised name to their friends. Know more about what’s new. Coordinate with friends effectively with Instagram’s new real-time location sharing feature.(REUTERS)

What is Instagram Live Location Sharing feature and how it works

Instagram revealed that now users will be able to share real-time locations within the app for up to 1 hour for coordination, live location updates, tracking, and safety measures. To share live locations, users will have to select a specific chat or group where the live location will be shared. No other person outside of the group or the chat will be able to access the live location. When the live location-sharing feature is activated, an indicator will displayed at the top of the chat, through which users can know that the feature is working as expected.

Is it expected that Instagram will increase the live location sharing time to more than 1 hour since WhatsApp offers up to 8 hours, which is more convenient. Instagram highlighted that the new feature will allow users to select meet-up points, and find friends in crowded areas such as concerts, malls, etc. Instagram said, “Spend more time together, and less time coordinating,” with an easy live location sharing feature. Note that this feature is only available in selected regions, however, the list has not been revealed.

More Instagram features

The company revealed that it has also introduced 17 new sticker packs that consist of more than 300 new stickers. These stickers can be used within the app in specific chats to make the conversation more fun and interactive. Additionally, now users can also give quirky nicknames to their friends an groups, enhancing personalisation. Therefore, now users do not have to see the boring long usernames as they can shorten and customise the names by giving new nicknames.

New stickers and nickname features are currently visible in India, however, the Live Location feature is still awaited.