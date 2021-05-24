Home / World News / China accuses US of hyping theory Coronavirus escaped from lab in Wuhan
“The report that you mentioned about three people getting sick, that is not true,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular briefing Monday in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)(AP)
“The report that you mentioned about three people getting sick, that is not true,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular briefing Monday in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)(AP)
world news

China accuses US of hyping theory Coronavirus escaped from lab in Wuhan

  • China has sought to frame the claims as conspiracy theories created to divert attention from the US government’s own handling of the coronavirus, and suggested that the Fort Detrick military base in Maryland should be investigated.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg |
UPDATED ON MAY 24, 2021 02:58 PM IST

China accused the US of promoting theories that the coronavirus escaped from a high-security lab in Wuhan, as a fresh report about sick workers at the facility prompted Beijing to reaffirm denials.

“The report that you mentioned about three people getting sick, that is not true,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular briefing Monday in Beijing. Zhao was responding to a Wall Street Journal report that a trio of researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology -- a lab in the city where the first Covid-19 outbreak was identified -- had fallen ill and sought hospital care in November 2019.

The facility has previously denied claims of workers getting sick, including a US State Department fact sheet publish in January that asserts that several researchers from the institute became sick in autumn 2019. Zhao said the US has been hyping the lab-leak theory.

China has sought to frame the claims as conspiracy theories created to divert attention from the US government’s own handling of the coronavirus, and suggested that the Fort Detrick military base in Maryland should be investigated.

While the World Health Organization-led investigation in China earlier this year found it was “extremely unlikely” the coronavirus came from a laboratory leak, scientists have sought more data from China on early cases. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said following the probe that it didn’t adequately analyze the possibility of a lab accident, adding that he is ready to deploy additional resources.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china-us tension wuhan lab coronavirus crisis + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.