Home / World News / China could send high-level delegation to Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Report

China could send high-level delegation to Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Report

world news
Published on Sep 14, 2022 01:49 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: Heads of state from across the world, including U.S. President Joe Biden, are expected to attend the state funeral in central London on Monday.

A portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II hangs beside floral tributes outside a shopping mall.(AFP)
A portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II hangs beside floral tributes outside a shopping mall.(AFP)
Reuters |

China is "actively considering" sending a high-level delegation to the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Read more: The daunting task that Kate Middleton faces: ‘Princess Diana won’t be forgotten'

Heads of state from across the world, including U.S. President Joe Biden, are expected to attend the state funeral in central London on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
queen elizabeth queen elizabeth ii
queen elizabeth queen elizabeth ii
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Kate Middleton is the first Princess of Wales since Diana's death 25 years ago.

    The daunting task that Kate Middleton faces: ‘Princess Diana won’t be forgotten'

    As the new Princess of Wales, Prince William's wife Catherine is inevitably drawing comparisons with her superstar predecessor, William's late mother Diana, whose legacy still frames Britain's view of its royal family. Outside Kensington Palace in London, where Diana continued to live after separating from the new King Charles III in 1992, members of the public voiced their views on the task facing Kate.

  • Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: A book of condolence and photo of Queen Elizabeth II are displayed at a church in the district of Southall in London.

    Any guesses? This is how much Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is estimated to cost

    Britain is projected to spend an estimated $9 million on Queen Elizabeth's funeral, several media reports said. Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully last Thursday. Britain's longest-reigning monarch will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on September 19 and her funeral will mark the first state funeral in Britain since former UK prime minister Sir Winston Churchill's in 1965.

  • King Charles III: King Charles III took over the British throne following his mother Elizabeth II's demise.

    The rather odd habits of King Charles: ‘He brings his toilet seat on travels’

    As King Charles III took over the British throne following his mother Elizabeth II's demise, intrigue around Britain's new monarch has increased. A report in the New York Post said that King Charles III "brings his own toilet seat and Kleenex Velvet toilet paper wherever he goes". The report quoted Paul Burrell, who served as a butler to Charles' late wife Princess Diana and also Queen Elizabeth II. Burrell revealed details on King Charles' habits.

  • Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict: An ambulance moves on a street near a military hospital in Yerevan.

    Fresh clashes erupt between Armenia, Azerbaijan after deadly fighting

    Fresh clashes erupted between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Wednesday, a day after nearly 100 soldiers were killed in the deadliest fighting between the ex-Soviet republics since 2020. At least 49 Armenian and 50 Azerbaijani military were killed on Tuesday in the clashes, with both Yerevan and Baku blaming each other for the fighting which prompted an appeal for calm from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • An aerial view shows vessels moored at a fishing port as Typhoon Muifa approaches, in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China.

    China braces for typhoon Muifa: Flights cancelled, warnings issued | 8 points

    Typhoon Muifa gained strength in East China Sea on Wednesday resulting in the cancellation of hundreds of flights out of Shanghai and threatening the port shared by the cities Ningbo and Zhoushan. Typhoon Muifa- China's 12th cyclone of the year- was expected to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon or night, according to the country's forecasters. Here are top 8 updates on typhoon Muifa in China: 1. Read more: New Covid variant is spreading.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out