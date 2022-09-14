China could send high-level delegation to Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Report
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: Heads of state from across the world, including U.S. President Joe Biden, are expected to attend the state funeral in central London on Monday.
China is "actively considering" sending a high-level delegation to the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
