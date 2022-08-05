China sanctions Nancy Pelosi over 'provocative' visit to Taiwan
China has decided to sanction US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her immediate family in response to her "vicious" and "provocative" actions, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.
"Despite China's serious concerns and firm opposition, Pelosi insisted on visiting Taiwan, seriously interfering in China's internal affairs, undermining China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, trampling on the one-China policy, and threatening the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait," a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.
Canada must develop ‘comprehensive India strategy’ to unlock potential of economic ties: Report
In a new report, two major Canadian business groups have called for Canada to develop a “comprehensive India strategy” so as to unlock the potential of bilateral economic ties. The report, released on Thursday by the Business Council of Canada and the Canada-India Business Council noted, “India represents a vital door to the future in global trade”.
China may isolate Taiwan but can't stop US officials from visiting: Pelosi
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that China will not isolate Taiwan by preventing US officials from travelling there. She made the remarks in Tokyo on the final leg of an Asia tour highlighted by a visit to Taiwan that infuriated China. The Chinese have tried to isolate Taiwan, Pelosi said, including most recently by preventing it from joining the World Health Organisation.
North Korea 'paves the way' for more nuclear tests: UN Report
North Korea made preparations for a nuclear test during the first six months of this year, according to an excerpt of a confidential United Nations report seen by Reuters on Thursday. "Work at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site paves the way for additional nuclear tests for the development of nuclear weapons," independent sanctions monitors reported to the UN Security Council North Korea sanctions committee.
UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak wins a key debate over rival Liz Truss
Rishi Sunak on Thursday appeared to score a surprise win with a studio audience at a key debate with frontrunner Liz Truss in the race to become Britain's next prime minister. Truss had earlier been forced into another U-turn after a damaging statement by her campaign team on Monday that the government could save £8.8 billion ($10.75 billion) a year if it paid lower salaries to public sector workers who lived outside London.
Thai club fire: 13 people killed, 35 injured; blaze brought under control
A fire tore through a Thai nightclub early Friday killing at least 13 people and injuring 40, a rescue services official said. The blaze broke out around 1:00 am (1800 GMT Thursday) at the Mountain B nightspot in Sattahip district of Chonburi province, about 150 kilometres (90 miles) south of Bangkok, an official from the Sawang Rojanathammasathan Rescue Foundation told AFP on condition of anonymity. Firefighters brought the blaze under control after about three hours.
