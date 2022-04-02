Covid-19 alert: WHO says new virus strain ‘XE’ could be most contagious so far
- The new mutant strain is a hybrid of two Omicron sub variants, researchers have found, and has been detected in Britain so far.
Just as the coronavirus pandemic seemed to be on a declining phase after having wreaked havoc across the world over the past two years, a new mutant strain has been reported, raising fears of yet another Covid-19 wave. The World Health Organization (WHO) has now warned of a new subvariant – ‘XE’ – a hybrid strain of two Omicron sub variants.
According to the global health body, early studies indicate this could be the most transmissible coronavirus strain so far, with a growth rate advantage of 10 per cent as compared to BA.2, one of the very contagious variants.
The Omicron variant, which had driven the third wave in India, comprises four lineages, including B.1.1.529, BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3.
“The XE recombinant was first detected in the United Kingdom on 19 January and >600 sequences have been reported and confirmed since," read the WHO report.
“Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of ~10% as compared to BA.2, however this finding requires further confirmation," it added.
The WHO had earlier said that it was continuing to monitor the spread of Omicron and its “stealth” version BA.2, which has been documented to have re-infected some people after an initial case of Omicron.
What are the other mutants found?
There are three hybrid or recombinant viruses in total that have been detected so far. These are XD, XE and XF, of which XD and XF are a combination of Delta and Omicron variants. Meanwhile, XE is a hybrid of two versions of Omicron – BA.1 and BA.2.
The XD strain was first found in December 2021 and has since mostly been found in France, Denmark and Belgium, according to reports. The XF mutant has only been detected in the United Kingdom so far. The more concerning XE, has been identified in at least 637 cases in Britain so far.
-
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian journalist found dead near Kyiv
A Ukrainian journalist was founded dead near capital city of Kyiv, after Maks Levin had gone missing more than two weeks ago, Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak told news agency AFP as the war enters the 38th day. According to Ukrainian daily The Kyiv Independent, Levin had gone to Kyiv's Vyshgorod to document the conflict. He had worked with renowned media organisations including Reuters, and the Associated Press.
-
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka to lockdown from 6 pm till Monday morning
Sri Lanka declared a 36-hour nationwide curfew Saturday and deployed troops backed with sweeping new powers under a state of emergency to quell protests against the president, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's relatives and even his most trusted shaman. The ire of a mob in the near-bankrupt country was directed on Saturday at a woman identified as a soothsayer frequently consulted by Rajapaksa in the northern town of Anuradhapura.
-
'Rapid retreat of Russians from Kyiv but...': Ukraine official's warning
"With the rapid retreat of Russians from Kyiv and Chernihiv regions... it is completely clear Russia is prioritising a different tactic: falling back on the east and south," he said. Russia planned to 'dig in, set up air defence (and)… dictate terms', Podolyak tweeted. Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the same announcement early this morning in a televised address, saying, "The occupiers are withdrawing forces in the north. The withdrawal is slow but noticeable."
-
Disputes with India should be settled peacefully through talks: Pak Army chief
Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said that the disputes with India should be settled peacefully through dialogue, adding that Islamabad believed in using diplomacy to resolve all issues including Kashmir, news agency PTI reported. The Pakistan Army chief also spoke on the incident when India's accidental missile fell in the Mian Channu area of Khanewal district on March 9.
-
'Even if Imran Khan loses...': Pakistan interior minister on no-trust vote
Pakistan interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said that even if prime minister Imran Khan loses the no-confidence motion on April 3, he will continue to hold the office until a new leader is sworn in. Imran Khan who has been alleging foreign conspiracy behind the opposition's move on Friday said he will prefer an early election as he will not resign. Imran Khan said he was aware of the conspiracy since August last year.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics