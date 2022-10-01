Home / World News / Cuba requests US aid after deadly hurricane Ian knocks out power: Report

Cuba requests US aid after deadly hurricane Ian knocks out power: Report

world news
Published on Oct 01, 2022 10:09 AM IST

Hurricane Ian In Cuba: Hurricane Ian tore through Cuba on Tuesday, causing an country-wide blackouts, flattening homes and destroying agricultural fields.

Hurricane Ian In Cuba: A street seller uses a lamp during a blackout in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Havana, Cuba.(Reuters)
Hurricane Ian In Cuba: A street seller uses a lamp during a blackout in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Havana, Cuba.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Cuba's government has made a rare request for emergency assistance from the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden after Hurricane Ian knocked out power to the whole island of 11 million people, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Hurricane Ian tore through the island nation on Tuesday, causing an country-wide blackouts, flattening homes and destroying agricultural fields. Cubans have staged protests against the government over the power loss, which heightened concerns over ongoing food, fuel and medicine shortages.

Washington has assessed that Cuban authorities would place priorities on hospitals, water pumping facilities, sanitation and other critical infrastructure if the Biden administration were to provide aid, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a review of email communications.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report, nor did Cuba's embassy in Washington.

Biden has promised to re-engage with Cuba after years of tensions between Havana and Washington. But Cuba's crackdown following widespread protests on the island last July led instead to sanctions on Cuban officials.

The Cuban government blamed the protests on meddling by the United States.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cuba hurricane
cuba hurricane

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out