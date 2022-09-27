Home / World News / Fears of ‘major disaster’ as Cuba, Florida brace for Hurricane Ian: 10 points

Fears of ‘major disaster’ as Cuba, Florida brace for Hurricane Ian: 10 points

world news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 03:32 PM IST

Hurricane Ian: Hurricane Ian made landfall early Tuesday in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province.

Hurricane Ian: Waves crash against a seawall as Hurricane Ian passes.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Strengthening Hurricane Ian lashed Cuba where 50,000 people have been evacuated 50,000 people, as the hurricane became a major Category 3 storm on Tuesday. Hurricane Ian could hit Florida as a Category 4 hurricane.

“Cuba is expecting extreme hurricane-force winds, also life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall,” hurricane center senior specialist Daniel Brown told The Associated Press.

Here are ten points on Hurricane Ian:

1. Hurricane Ian made landfall early Tuesday in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province.

2. In Pinar del Rio, 55 shelters were set up as emergency personnel rushed to respond to the storm.

3. Hurricane alerts were issued for seven western provinces including the capital, Havana.

4. US National Hurricane Center said the island’s west coast could see as much as 14 feet of storm surge.

5. Hurricane Ian is forecast to strengthen into a Category 4 storm over Gulf of Mexico before reaching Florida as early as Wednesday.

6. Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be the among the most likely targets of Hurricane Ian, Associated Press reported.

7. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel warned the country that it would be facing a “challenging week.”

8. US President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Florida.

9. Joe Biden also postponed a scheduled trip on Tuesday to Florida as the state governor declared a state of emergency.

10. Hurricane Ian is the second destructive hurricane to rip across the Atlantic in less than a week after Hurricane Fiona.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India
