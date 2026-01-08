Did US kidnap Nicolas Maduro? JD Vance 'clears the air' amid Venezuela tensions

The Vice President further added that Maduro's capture was “not a kidnapping but a law enforcement operation.”

Speaking to FOX News on Wednesday, the vice president said that the US simply engaged in a law enforcement action. "We engaged in a law enforcement action. We had a legitimate indictment for Maduro for narco-terrorism, weapons smuggling and trafficking, and we went in with the best military in the world," said Vance, adding that the Venezuelan president has been offered due process based on the legal system in the US.

Amid the tensions caused by the US military's raid in Venezuela, Vice President JD Vance has stated that Washington did not ‘kidnap’ Nicolas Maduro, despite the Venezuelan president claiming so.

In the same interview, JD Vance stated that the US operation in Venezuela will help America in "gaining leverage on our enemies, and demonstrating our military excellence."

"What President Trump said was in our neighborhood, the United States calls the shots. That's the way it's always been — that's the way it is again under the President's leadership," he added further.

Nicolas Maduro faces trial in New York Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were produced before a court in New York earlier this week. The couple has been charged with narco-terrorism, cocaine importation, weapons smuggling and trafficking.

Both Maduro and Flores have denied al charges against them. Furthermore, Maduro also stated in court that he was kidnapped from the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas.

Speaking through an interpreter, he told the court: “I am innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man. I am still president of my country,” according to Reuters, before the judge cut him off.

“I'm here kidnapped since January 3, Saturday,” Maduro further told the court.

US announces “stabilisation” plan for Venezuela A day after Donald Trump announced a deal for Venezuelan oil, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth briefed US lawmakers on Washington's plan for Venezuela.

The plan, which will be carried out in three phases, will focus on stabilisation, recovery and transition of power.