Elon Musk's theory on why Biden was elected: 'Everyone wanted less drama'
- Ever since he bought Twitter in a whopping $44 billion deal, Musk has been tweeting about his political stand.
World’s richest person Elon Musk on Friday made an unexpected comment about US president Joe Biden, two days after saying he would reverse Twitter’s ban on Biden's predecessor - Donald Trump. Sharing his views on why he thinks Biden was voted to power, the 50-year-old Tesla owner said: “Biden’s mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country, but actually everyone just wanted less drama.”
“Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter. (sic)” another post read.
Ever since he bought Twitter in a whopping $44 billion deal, Musk has been tweeting about his political stand. In one of the tweets, he had shared about his shift from left of centre to right of centre.
His takeover of the social media giant has sparked concerns about the likelihood of Twitter giving up the moderation practices.
And his comments on Trump have just fuelled the fire. Musk on Tuesday had said that he would like to reverse the permanent ban on Trump's Twitter account. According to Musk, banning Trump's account was "morally wrong and flat-out stupid."
Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter shortly after the riots on the US Capitol on January 6, after Twitter cited "the risk of further incitement of violence" in its decision.
Former CEO Jack Dorsey on Wednesday also agreed with Elon Musk over his plan to reinstate Trump's account on Twitter. Clarifying his stance, Dorsey said that he agrees with Elon Musk that permanent bans are a failure. "It was a business decision, it shouldn't have been, and we should always revisit our decisions and evolve as necessary. I stated in that thread and still believe that permanent bans of individuals are directionally wrong," Dorsey said.
