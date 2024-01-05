England floods: Streets turned into waterways, hundreds evacuated | Updates

Residents in riverside England towns affected by this week's extensive rains, which swept across Europe, worked to alleviate flooding on Friday while authorities cautioned about potential rising waters in the coming days. An areal view of flooding in Pulborough, West Sussex, England.(AP)

A powerful storm with strong winds led to the flooding of over 1,000 homes and businesses, submerging communities in muddy water, Associated Press reported. Streets turned into waterways, structures and vehicles were submerged, and agricultural lands were inundated. Train services were disrupted due to a landslide and floodwaters, impacting multiple lines originating from London and routes in southwest England extending to Wales.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The Telegraph reported about potential icy conditions in the region in the upcoming week following the floods, prompting warnings for drivers. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a cold weather alert starting Saturday.

Rescue teams were mobilised to aid evacuation efforts in Marlborough due to the flooding, assisting vulnerable individuals, including those from a retirement complex. Footage showed residents evacuating on foot with belongings, while others were relocated as river water levels surged, prompting evacuations of residences and businesses.

“The Town Council is working closely with the emergency services and Wiltshire Council to respond to the flooding situation in Marlborough,” The Telegraph quoted a Marlborough Town Council spokesperson as saying.

More flood updates here

-Recent consecutive storms resulted in prolonged rainfall that began on Thursday, saturating the already dampened ground and leading to overflowing rivers and waterways in England and Wales. This also led to flooding across various parts of Europe over the past few days.

-Almost every river in England was listed as exceptionally high by the agency and some set records. The River Itchen in Southampton doubled its previous record for December.

-Flooding occurred along the River Trent in central England, prompting local authorities to declare a major incident, Associated Press reported. London's fire service reported rescuing approximately 50 individuals late Thursday due to an overflow from a canal in the eastern part of the city.

-In the UK, despite a shift to drier conditions, hundreds of flood warnings remained in effect on Friday. The Environment Agency cautioned that the effects of flooding could persist for up to five more days.

-Caroline Douglass, Environment Agency's flood management director, highlighted the extensive impact of flooding, mentioning around 1,000 homes being affected, according to BBC. Railways in parts of the southern region were closed, and road closures were implemented in the severely affected areas.

-In Gloucestershire, residents navigated knee-deep water along a street. In Henley-on-Thames, a man used a canoe to traverse a flooded meadow while carrying a handsaw on his back.

-In Wallingford, submerged cars were partially buried in water up to their windows. Additionally, in Leicestershire county, a long canal boat that came loose from its mooring had overturned and was wedged against a bridge on the River Soar.

(With inputs from Reuters, Associated Press)