'Expel Hamas or...': Netanyahu's 9/11 reminder in fresh warning to Qatar after Doha strikes

Days after Israel carried out targeted strikes in Doha against Hamas leadership, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a fresh warning to Qatar, this time invoking a reminder of the 9/11 attacks in the US. In his video message, which was released a day before the 24th anniversary of the terror attack, Netanyahu condemned the attack as the worst savagery on American soil by Islamist terrorists.(AFP)

Taking to X, the Israeli prime minister called on Qatar to "expel Hamas leaders and bring them to justice", adding that if Doha failed to do so, Israel will "get the job done."

Netanyahu further reminded Qatar and the world of the 9/11 terror attacks and compared the attack on US to the October 7, 2023 attack carried out by Hamas in southern Israel.

Also Read | ‘Netanyahu killed hope for…’: Qatari PM's big statement after Israeli's strikes on Hamas in Doha

In his video message, which was released a day before the 24th anniversary of the terror attack, Netanyahu condemned the attack as the worst savagery on American soil by Islamist terrorists.

"We also have a September 11th. We remember October 7th. On that day, Islamist terrorists committed the worst savagery against the Jewish people since the Holocaust," he added.

Netanyahu justifies strikes on Doha

Adding to his remarks, the Israeli prime minister stated it was simply following the US' footsteps after the September 11 attacks.

What did America do in the wake of September 11th? It promised to hunt down the terrorists who committed this heinous crime, wherever they may be,” Netanyahu said, adding that Israel is doing the same by targeting Hamas leaders.

Also Read | Israel targets Hamas leaders in Doha as Gaza war worsens | What we know so far

"We did exactly what America did when it went after the al-Qaeda terrorists in Afghanistan and after they went and killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan,” the Israeli leader said.

Despite the reference to the US, it is to be noted that US President Donald Trump referred to the Israeli strikes on Doha as a "unilateral operation". A report by the Wall Street Journal also claims Netanyahu and Trump exchanged a "heated phone call" following the strikes in Qatar.