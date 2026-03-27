Explained: What we know about US-Iran ‘talks’, proposals and key hurdles

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said Iran had been “begging to make a deal” with the US, while adding that Iranians were “great negotiators.” Trump earlier this week announced “very good” talks with a “top person” from Tehran. (Bloomberg)

Trump and his officials have, over the past week, claimed that Americans had been holding “talks” with Tehran. US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff confirmed that the Trump administration had provided Iran with a “15-point action list that forms the framework for a peace deal.”

However, Tehran has denied any direct communication with the US, saying messages were being exchanged through mediating countries. “Iran's response to the 15 points proposed by the US was officially sent last night through intermediaries, and Iran is awaiting the other side's response,” Tasnim news agency cited the source as saying.

What is the 15-point US proposal sent to Iran? The US has sent a 15-point proposal to Iran, after Trump earlier this week announced “very good” talks with a “top person” from Tehran.

The proposal was conveyed to Iran via Pakistan, one of the mediating countries along with Egypt and Turkey, according to officials. The plan addresses Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs, officials speaking on the condition of anonymity told New York Times.

One official said that it also includes maritime routes, given that Iran has effectively blocked the strategic Strait of Hormuz, disrupting global supply of oil and gas.

Specifically, one of the US demands include Iran handing over its enriched uranium stockpile, stop any further enrichment, and agree to limits on its missile programme, AFP reported.

Iran's response to the proposal Senior Iranian officials have publicly dismissed the proposal as, calling it “unfair” and “one-sided.” They have insisted that there has been no direct dialogue with Washington.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, however, admitted on Wednesday that messages were being “exchanged through friendly countries or through certain different individuals.”

However, Tasnim news agency cited an official as saying that Iran had sent an official response to the United States on Wednesday evening. “Iran's response to the 15 points proposed by the US was officially sent last night through intermediaries, and Iran is awaiting the other side's response,” the news agency cited the source as saying.

What has Iran demanded? According to Iran's state-run Press TV and Tasnim, unidentified Iranian officials have set five conditions to end the conflict. These include ending the “aggression and assassinations”, seeking guarantees that neither the US or Israel would resume the conflict once it ends, and financial compensation, AFP reported.

Iran has also asked for a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including halting of Israeli strikes on Lebanon, and possibly in Gaza. The official also said Iran wanted international recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, according to AFP.