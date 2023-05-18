Florida governor Ron DeSantis to enter US presidential race next week: Report

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis will officially enter the 2024 U.S. presidential race next week, according to two sources familiar with the decision. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.(AFP)

DeSantis will likely file paperwork declaring his candidacy on May 25 to coincide with a donor meeting in Miami, with a more formal launch the week of May 29, according to a source.

The invitation for the May 25 event stated that donors would be put to “work,” an apparent allusion to raise money for DeSantis, according to a source familiar with the event.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump maintains a commanding lead in the 2024 Republican primary, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.

DeSantis' rising profile among Republicans and fundraising prowess likely makes him the biggest threat to Trump, who in recent weeks has increased political attacks on the Florida governor.