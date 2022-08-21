Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in danger of being arrested in funding case
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has ignored two notices issued by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), of which the second was issued on Friday. The final decision on his arrest will be taken if he missed a third.
Islamabad: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan could be arrested by the country’s top investigating agency after two notices it issued in a prohibited funding case went unanswered, local media reported on Saturday.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief ignored the second notice issued by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday. Khan also refused to appear before the investigation team after the first notice was issued last Wednesday (August 10), a report in The News said.
“The final decision to arrest Imran Khan could be taken after issuing three notices,” the report said, quoting highly-placed sources in the agency.
The FIA traced five more companies, operating in the United States, Australia, Canada, Britain and Belgium, that have been funding his party and were not mentioned in the reports submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the News said, quoting sources.
Khan on Wednesday told the FIA to take back the notice sent to him in the case in two days or face legal action.
“Neither am I liable to answer to you nor is it liable on me to provide information to you. If notice is not taken back in two days, then I will take legal action against you,” he said in a written response to the agency.
“The FIA committee has collected enough evidence to prove Imran guilty of hiding the factual position from the ECP,” the report said, adding that the third and probably the final notice would be issued next week.
Earlier this month, election commission said Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party received funds against the rules from 34 foreign nationals, including a businesswoman of Indian-origin.
A three-member bench of the election commission issued a show cause notice to Khan’s party in the case.
It also sought an explanation from the party and its chief Khan. The case was filed in November, 2014 by the party’s founding member Akbar S Babar, who is no longer associated with PTI.
The election commission in its verdict issued a notice to the party asking why the funds should not be confiscated, and also said that it was “constrained to hold that Imran Khan failed to discharge his obligations as mandated under the Pakistani statutes”.
Aide not tortured: Minister
Pakistan’s interior minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that Imran Khan’s close aide Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested in a sedition case, has not been subjected to any kind of “abuse”.
“No abuse of any kind occurred. Shahbaz Gill is just faking it. He was not tortured,” the minister told Geo News.
PTI chief Imran Khan had claimed that Gill who was tortured mentally and physically abused. Gill has been in police custody since August 9 when the Islamabad police arrested him in a sedition case after he passed controversial remarks on a private news channel.
-
Hotel siege by al-Shabaab over after 30 hours, says Somali security commander
Somali forces have ended a deadly siege by Al-Shabaab jihadists at a hotel in the capital Mogadishu that lasted about 30 hours, a security commander told AFP around midnight Saturday. At least 13 civilians have been killed and dozens wounded since militants from the Al-Qaeda affiliate unleashed a gun and bomb attack on the popular Hayat Hotel on Friday evening, according to Somali officials.
-
Does a prime minister have a right to party? Finland split over Sanna Marin clip
In a leaked video, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin is seen dancing and singing with friends at a private party. Marin said she attended the party in recent weeks, but refused to say exactly where and when. Josua Fagerholm, who works in marketing, said the episode was potentially damaging to Finland's reputation and to the public's confidence in Finnish politicians. Marin became Finland's youngest prime minister in 2019 at age 34.
-
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif talks of 'permanent peace' with India: ‘War not an option’
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has spoken about Islamabad's desire to have “permanent peace” with India and that dialogue is the way to go about it as war is not an option for either of the countries. Sharif made the comments while speaking to a delegation of students from Harvard University. Sharif also said that Islamabad and New Delhi should compete in trade, and economy.
-
This is how Bangladesh celebrated Krishna Janmashtami | Watch video
Thousands of people, irrespective of religion, took to the streets to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami in Bangladesh capital Dhaka on Friday. Read Janmashtami 2022: UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata visit ISKCON temple Atmosphere of positivity A colourful procession was carried out from the ancient Dhakeshwari temple, with people displaying different phases of Lord Krishna's life. A clip from the festivities was shared by state-run Doordarshan.
-
China expands drought warning as heatwave drags on
Authorities in southwest China's Sichuan province extended industrial power cuts to next week even as the drought warning was expanded to a central Chinese province in a scorching summer that is the country's driest in six decades, state media reported on Saturday. The Sichuan province and the sprawling Chongqing municipality in southwest China decided to extend the industrial power cuts until August 24 to tide over the crisis and ensure supplies to homes.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics