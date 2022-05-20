France, Belgium, Germany join growing list of nations with monkeypox cases
France, Germany and Belgium confirmed their first cases of the monkeypox virus on Friday, joining European nations Spain, Italy, Portugal and Sweden, and Canada, Australia and the United States in reporting a disease endemic to parts of Africa. French authorities said a 29-year-old had tested positive. Belgian experts said two cases - in two different cities - had been detected. Spain reported 14 new cases today to take its cumulative caseload to 21.
Here are the top 10 points in this big story:
> The French monkeypox patient is from the country's Ile-de-France region, which includes Paris. He had not, however, recently returned from a country where the virus is circulating, France's health authorities said Friday.
> In Belgium, Flemish broadcaster VRTNWS said both patients were at the same party in an undisclosed location. The first person was diagnosed in Antwerp (not the place of residence) but is not seriously ill; the individual and their partner have been isolated. The second case is a man from the Flemish Brabant region. He too is not seriously ill, AFP said citing Belgian media reports.
READ: Nations where this rare disease has been identified so far. List here
> The first case from Germany was reported by Reuters, which quoted Focus, a German-language news magazine that, in turn, cited German military.
READ: More cases of monkeypox virus found in United States, Europe
> Spanish authorities reported 14 confirmed cases on Friday, taking the total number to 21. There are another 20 suspected cases - 19 in the central region of Madrid and one in the Canary Islands, Reuters quoted health authorities.
> The US' Centers for Disease Control is tracking six more possible monkeypox cases. All were in close contact with a fellow traveller - on a flight from Nigeria to the United Kingdom earlier this month - who has shown symptoms.
> The US this week reported its first case in 2022 - a Massachusetts man who recently travelled to Canada in April and returned this month. Last year, Texas and Maryland each reported a case in people who had travelled to Nigeria.
READ: United States reports first monkeypox case of 2022
> Canada has two confirmed cases so far. However, authorities in Quebec province are investigating 17 suspected cases. Italy and Sweden have each reported one monkeypox case.
> Australian authorities on Friday said they had identified a probable case of monkeypox in a traveller from Europe, with confirmatory testing underway.
> Portugal has 14 cases so far, with 20 others being monitored. A spokesperson for the country's public health group on monkeypox told Reuters "the health authority… is worried" and stressed the need to break transmission chains.
> The United Kingdom has nine confirmed cases since May 6. The UK Health Security Agency has warned gay and bisexual men, urging them to 'be aware of any unusual rashes or lesions'. The World Health Organisation this week said: "We are seeing transmission among men having sex with men."
READ: UK health experts warn gay, bisexual men against the virus
What is monkeypox?
Monkeypox is usually a mild viral infection with symptoms that include fever, headaches and skin rashes. It originates in wild animals like rodents and primates, and then spreads to people.
There are two main variants - the Congo strain, which has up to 10 per cent mortality, and the West African strain, which has a fatality rate of 1 per cent.
The virus belongs to the same family as the smallpox.
With input from AFP, Reuters
-
Canada to ban China’s Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks over national security concerns
The Canadian government announced on Thursday that it is banning Chinese telecommunications firms Huawei and ZTE from its fifth generation (5G) infrastructure to protect national security. In the 21st century, cybersecurity is national security.
-
‘Peresvet' and ‘Zadira': What we know about Russia's new laser weapons
Russia on Friday claimed to have used powerful laser weapons in its brutal war on Ukraine; Moscow said the 'next generation' weapons had been used to burn up drones launched by Ukrainian forces. Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky appears unworried (for now) and has taunted Russia, comparing the laser weapons to 'wonder weapons' promised by Nazi Germany to stave off defeat in World War II.
-
Four people stabbed in south-east Norway, police say
At least four people have been stabbed and injured in random attacks in Numedal in south-east Norway, local police said on Friday. One of the victims was in critical condition, and the incident was still ongoing, police added.
-
Watch | Bilawal defends Imran Khan's Russia visit, says: ‘No one has 6th sense’
Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari defended former prime minister Imran Khan's visit to Moscow which according to Imran Khan was the reason behind his ouster as the United States was not happy. In his maiden visit to the US, Bilawal addressed a press conference in New York and said he completely defends Imran Khan's visit to Russia as there was no possibility that Imran Khan would have known about Russia's plan to invade Ukraine.
-
Cheers! Finland NATO application celebrated with special beer | Video
When Finland decided to seek NATO membership on Sunday, the owner of a small brewery in Savonlinna, Petteri Vanttinen, 42, decided to celebrate by launching a new beer in honour of the military alliance. Savonlinna, which lies only 50 kilometres (31 miles) from the Russian border, has always been a battleground between East and West. When Vanttinen went to bed on Sunday evening, he still wondered whether the beer was a stupid idea.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics