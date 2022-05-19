US reports 1st monkeypox case of 2022: 10 things to know
A rare case of monkeypox which is also the first confirmed case of this year has been reported in the United States in a Massachusetts man who recently travelled to Canada. Though this is the first confirmed case in the United States, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is preparing for the possibility of more monkeypox cases.
Here are 10 things to know about monkeypox and the 1st case in the United States in 2022
1. The Massachusetts man travelled to Canada at the end of April to meet friends and returned in early May. He used private transportation.
2. This is the first case of monkeypox this year. Last year, Texas and Maryland each reported a case in people who travelled to Nigeria.
32 cases in Portugal, Spain put Europe on alert for monkeypox
3. Recent cases of monkeypox have been reported in the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain. It is not yet known whether the US case has any links to the small outbreak in Europe.
4. Contact tracing of the Massachusetts man is going on and the CDC has not revealed where in Canada the man travelled to.
Explainer: Why monkeypox cases are rising in Europe
5. Monkeypox is believed to be fatal -- 1 in 10 cases with severe disease and death more likely among kids.
6. Monkeypox typically begins with a flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes, followed by a rash on the face and body.
7. Monkeypox cases are prevalent in Africa where people have been infected through bites from rodents or small animals, and it does not usually spread easily among people.
8. Investigators in Europe say most of the cases have been in gay or bisexual men, and officials are looking into the possibility that some infections were spread through close contact during sex.
9. Monkeypox comes from the same family of viruses as smallpox.
10. Smallpox vaccine works against monkeypox. Vaccination after exposure to the monkeypox virus is also possible but has to be taken within 4 days from the date of exposure.
(With agency inputs)
-
N.Korea ramping up production of drugs, medical supplies to fight Covid: Report
North Korea is ramping up the production of drugs and medical supplies to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc. According to the Korean Central News Agency on Thursday, North Korea is also increasing the production of traditional Korean medicines used to reduce fever and pain. In the capital city of Pyongyang and nearby regions, factories are churning out more injections, medicines and thermometers and other medical supplies.
-
Ukraine war: Biden nominee Bridget Brink set to be confirmed as US envoy to Kyiv
Veteran diplomat Bridget Brink, who was nominated by US President Joe Biden to be the country's next ambassador to war-hit Ukraine, was on Wednesday (local time) given a unanimous approval by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for appointment to the post, which means that she just a step away from being Washington's new representative in the east European nation. She was nominated by Biden on April 25.
-
32 cases in Portugal, Spain put Europe on alert for monkeypox
Officials in Spain and Portugal announced on Wednesday that they have detected around 32 suspected cases of monkeypox, days after the UK reported new cases that have triggered concerns that there may be an undetected transmission in parts of Europe. Portugal had five confirmed and 20 suspected cases, Spain eight suspected cases and UK seven confirmed infections as on Wednesday.
-
Blinken, Bilawal meet, hold talks on strengthening ties
US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Wednesday met Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the UN headquarters and their talks focussed on regional security as well as strengthening bilateral economic and commercial ties. Bilawal is on a maiden visit to the US at the invitation of Blinken to attend the ministerial meeting on the “Global Food Security Call to Action” to be held at the United Nations later on Wednesday.
-
World Bank to offer $30 billion as Ukraine war threatens food security
The World Bank said on Wednesday it will make $30 billion available to help stem a food security crisis threatened by Russia's war in Ukraine, which has cut off most grain exports from the two countries. The total will include $12 billion in new projects and over $18 billion funds from existing food and nutrition-related projects that have been approved but have not yet been disbursed, the bank said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics