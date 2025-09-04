Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Germany: Car drives into pedestrians in Berlin, several injured

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 04, 2025 06:02 pm IST

A car drove into a crowd of people in Berlin, leaving several injured, including children.

A car drove into pedestrians in the German capital on Thursday, injuring several people in what emergency services later said was an accident.

Car ploughs into pedestrians in Berlin, several injured including children(Representative iamge/Unsplash)
Car ploughs into pedestrians in Berlin, several injured including children(Representative iamge/Unsplash)

Some children were lightly injured and an accompanying adult was severely injured, Reuters reported citing a spokesperson for the Berlin fire brigade.

Soon after the incident, emergency services rushed to the scene, though the extent of the injuries and the cause of the accident remain unclear.

This is a breaking story. We will update this report as verified details emerge.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Germany: Car drives into pedestrians in Berlin, several injured
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On