Germany: Car drives into pedestrians in Berlin, several injured

A car drove into pedestrians in the German capital on Thursday, injuring several people in what emergency services later said was an accident. Car ploughs into pedestrians in Berlin, several injured including children(Representative iamge/Unsplash)

Some children were lightly injured and an accompanying adult was severely injured, Reuters reported citing a spokesperson for the Berlin fire brigade.

Soon after the incident, emergency services rushed to the scene, though the extent of the injuries and the cause of the accident remain unclear.

This is a breaking story. We will update this report as verified details emerge.