'Go home brown…': Temple, Asian eateries in Australia defaced with hate graffiti day after Indian student attacked

Melbourne's Shree Swaminarayan Temple and two nearby Asian-run restaurants were defaced with hateful graffiti, a day after a racially motivated assault on an Indian student in Adelaide. The incidents have sparked outrage among the Indian-Australian community. Shri Swaminarayan Temple Melbourne, Australia(Shri Swaminarayan Temple Melbourne)

According to The Australia Today, the Swaminarayan Temple in Boronia, located in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs, was found vandalised with the slur “Go home brown c***” painted in red. Similar graffiti was found at two restaurants on Boronia Road.

Makrand Bhagwat, president of the Hindu Council of Australia's Victoria chapter, condemned the vandalism: “Our temple is meant to be a sanctuary of peace, devotion and unity,” he told The Australia Today.

“To have it targeted in this way feels like an attack on our identity, our right to worship and freedom of religion.” He added that the temple hosts daily prayers, community meals and cultural festivals, drawing congregants from across Melbourne’s Indian diaspora.

While Premier Jacinta Allan has not made a public statement, The Australia Today reported that her office privately reached out to temple authorities.

In a message cited by the outlet, Allan said, “The Shree Swaminarayan Temple is so much more than a place of worship — it's a place of warmth and community... What happened this week was hateful, racist and deeply disturbing."

"It wasn't just vandalism — it was a deliberate act of hate, designed to intimidate, isolate, and spread fear,” she added.

According to the police, graffiti was first spotted on a healing centre on Mountain Highway, followed by the temple on Wadhurst Drive at around 9:30 am. Two additional eateries on Boronia Road were also found defaced.

“Investigators believe the incidents are linked. An investigation into the incident is underway,” the police said.

Indian student attacked in Adelaide

The temple vandalism occurred a day after a brutal assault on 23-year-old Indian student Charanpreet Singh in Adelaide. Singh was reportedly attacked by a group of men over a parking dispute near Kintore Avenue on Saturday night.

The men allegedly shouted, “F*** off, Indian,” before punching him repeatedly and leaving him unconscious, 9News reported. He suffered a brain trauma and is admitted in the hospital.

Singh said the attack was unprovoked and racially motivated.

Indian man attacked in Ireland in suspected hate crime

Separately, in Ireland, an Indian man in his 40s was assaulted in a suspected racist attack in Tallaght, Dublin, on July 19.

The man, who works for Amazon and had only recently arrived in Ireland, was attacked by a group of young men after being falsely accused of inappropriate behaviour near children.

The man sustained multiple bleeding wounds and was hospitalised for a day.

Irish police are investigating the incident as a hate crime and have ruled out the inappropriate behaviour allegations, according to The Irish Times.