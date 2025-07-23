Group of teens racially attack Indian in Ireland's Dublin. Gory details emerge

An Indian citizen faced a suspected racist attack in Dublin, Ireland, with the police investigating it as a hate crime. The details of the violent assault on the man, who is said to be an Amazon employee, have started to emerge(Representative)

The Indian man, said to be in his 40s, was attacked by a group of young men in the Tallaght area of Dublin. The details of the violent assault on the man, who is said to be an Amazon employee, have started to emerge as the victim had to spend a day in the hospital due to bleeding wounds all over the body.

Indian assaulted in Dublin: Gory details emerge

The incident happened on Saturday, July 19, at around 6 PM local time in Tallaght, a suburb of the Irish capital. The victim, who arrived in Ireland just three weeks prior, was violently attacked by a group alleging he behaved inappropriately in front of kids, the Irish Times reported.

The report also added that the police have ruled out the inappropriate behaviour angle.

According to eyewitness accounts, the group of teens not only punched and kicked the victim but slammed his head into a lamppost three times.

“He told us what happened, that they punched him in the head first. He had about an inch and a half gash above his eyebrow, and then about an inch above his other eyebrow,” an eyewitness told local media.

The attackers stripped the victim of his shoes, trousers, and even underwear before taking his phone and money. The group left the man to die on the road, bleeding profusely, before he was rescued by some locals who took him to the Tallaght hospital.

The victim spent a day at the hospital being treated of his injuries all over his body, including his face, arms and legs. The Gardai (Irish National Police) have opened an investigation into the incident.

“His legs were completely saturated in blood. The blood had actually congealed so much we had to cut his jacket off to check for wounds on his chest. This was pure racism, leading to innocent people being attacked,” the eyewitness, who took the man to the hospital, told the media.