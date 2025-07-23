Indian man assaulted, stripped and left bloodied in a possible hate crime in Ireland's Dublin

An Indian man was assaulted and stripped by a group of men in Dublin, Ireland, in what investigators suspect to be a racist attack. As per reports, the Indian man was attacked by a group on the allegations of “inappropriate behaviour around kids.” The Indian national was assaulted by a group of men, who allegedly removed his pants before he was rescued by locals in Dublin.(Representative)

The Indian national, who has not been identified, is said to be in his 40s. The police have dismissed any inappropriate behaviour on his part and the authorities are probing the incident as a possible hate crime, the Irish Times reported.

The incident took place on Saturday, July 19, in the Tallaght suburb of Dublin. The Indian national was assaulted by a group of men, who allegedly removed his pants before he was rescued by locals. The man had multiple wounds and was bleeding from his face, arms and legs when he was rescued.

The man was rushed to the Tallaght University Hospital with injuries and was discharged from the hospital on July 20.

What did the police say about the possible racist attack on the Indian man?

According to Garda (Irish National Police), the attackers falsely claimed the man was behaving inappropriately around children, which was also propagated by far-right and anti-immigrant accounts on social media. The police, however, said that those claims had no basis in reality.

"Garda in Tallaght were alerted to an incident at Parkhill Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24, on the evening of Saturday, July 19, 2025, at approximately 6 PM. Garda attended the scene and a male, aged in his 40s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with injuries," a police spokesperson was quoted by Irish Times as saying.

Some of the attackers have carried out unprovoked attacks on foreigners in the Tallaght area recently, and Garda has opened an investigation into the incident, the investigators said.

Irish justice minister Jim O'Callaghan recently acknowledged instances of foreign nationals being falsely accused of crimes.

"Increasingly, you hear people blaming immigrants for crimes. All I can say to you is: I have asked for the statistics, and when you look at the prison population of people convicted of offences, the percentage of immigrants in prison is lower than the percentage of immigrants in society," he said.

The minister said that there was no substance to the suggestion that immigrants were more likely to commit a criminal offence.

Indian Ambassador to Ireland Akhilesh Mishra was critical of the incident involving the Indian man and slammed RTE News for reporting the incident as "alleged assault".

"How can an 'alleged' assault cause such horrible injury and bleeding? Aghast at the insensitivity and obfuscation of RTE News! Thank Hon @paulmurphy_TD @gardainfo and Irish people for their sympathy, support to the innocent victim. Hope the perpetrators are brought to justice!" he said in a post on X.