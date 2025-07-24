‘Can’t change colours': What Indian student said after racially motivated Adelaide attack

A 23-year-old Indian student was brutally assaulted in central Adelaide in what is being investigated as a racially motivated attack. The incident has sent shockwaves through the Indian student community across Australia. Charanpreet Singh, 23, speaks from his hospital bed after suffering serious head and facial injuries in a suspected racially motivated assault in Australia's Adelaide. (X/@thewonkin)

The victim, Charanpreet Singh, sustained serious injuries and was hospitalised after being attacked by a group of five men near Kintore Avenue on the night of July 19. A video of the assault has since gone viral on social media.

Speaking to 9News from his hospital bed, Singh described the emotional toll of the attack, saying, “Things like this, when they happen, it makes you feel like you should go back… You can change anything in your body, but you can’t change the colours,” he added.

Attack followed racial abuse, says victim

The attack took place around 9:22 PM local time in Adelaide as Singh and his wife were parked in the city to view the Illuminate light installations. According to police and witness accounts, a vehicle stopped next to them, and five men — some allegedly armed with metal knuckles or sharp objects — confronted Singh and told him to move his car.

Without any provocation, the men allegedly began shouting racist slurs.

“They just said 'f* off, Indian', and after that they just started punching,” Singh told 9News. "I tried to fight back, but they beat me until I was unconscious."

He was punched through his car window, stomped on, and hit with both weapons and fists.

Following the assault, Charanpreet Singh was rushed to the Royal Adelaide Hospital, where doctors found he had suffered brain trauma, several facial fractures, a broken nose, and serious damage to one of his eyes.

One arrest made, hunt on for four others

South Australia Police responded to the incident after receiving emergency calls just before 9:30 PM. Officers found Singh lying injured on the street. A 20-year-old man from Enfield was arrested the next day and charged with assault causing harm. He was released on bail as investigations continue to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects.

Authorities have collected CCTV footage from the well-monitored area, which includes nearby cultural sites and the University of Adelaide.

Meanwhile, South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas condemned the incident in strong terms, calling it “deeply disturbing.”

"Any time we see any evidence of any racial attack, it is completely unwelcome in our state and just not consistent with where the majority of our community are at," Malinauskas told 9News.

He stressed that such acts have “no place in our state.”