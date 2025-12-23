Greta Thunberg arrested at London pro-Palestine protest, claims campaign group
London Police has not yet confirmed the arrest.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested in London at a pro-Palestinian protest, said UK-based campaign group Defend Our Jurie on Tuesday.
The campaign group claimed that she was arrested under the ‘Terrorism Act’ while participating in the "Prisoners for Palestine" protest outside the offices of Aspen Insurance in London, reported news agency Reuters.
London Police has not yet confirmed the arrest. However, Green Party leader and London Assembly member Zack Polanski wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that she was arrested for “holding a sign opposing genocide”.
“When peaceful protest is a crime, democracy is in deep trouble. Happening under a Labour Government,” he wrote further, taking the opportunity to slam the Keir Starmer-led government in the United Kingdom.
He also shared a video of Thunberg sitting cross-legged on the floor with a sign that reads “I support Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide” when a police officer removes the sign before reportedly detaining her.
HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.