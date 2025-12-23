Greta Thunberg arrested at London pro-Palestine protest, claims campaign ⁠group

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested in London at a ⁠pro-Palestinian ⁠protest, said UK-based campaign ⁠group Defend Our Jurie on Tuesday. The campaign group claimed that Greta Thunberg was arrested under the ‘Terrorism ⁠Act’.(File/REUTERS)

The campaign group claimed that she was arrested under the ‘Terrorism ⁠Act’ while participating in the "Prisoners ‌for Palestine" protest outside the ​offices of Aspen Insurance in London, reported news agency Reuters.

London Police has not yet confirmed the arrest. However, Green Party leader and London Assembly member Zack Polanski wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that she was arrested for “holding a sign opposing genocide”.

“When peaceful protest is a crime, democracy is in deep trouble. Happening under a Labour Government,” he wrote further, taking the opportunity to slam the Keir Starmer-led government in the United Kingdom.

He also shared a video of Thunberg sitting cross-legged on the floor with a sign that reads “I support Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide” when a police officer removes the sign before reportedly detaining her.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.