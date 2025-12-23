Search
Tue, Dec 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Greta Thunberg arrested at London pro-Palestine protest, claims campaign ⁠group

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 23, 2025 05:26 pm IST

London Police has not yet confirmed the arrest.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested in London at a ⁠pro-Palestinian ⁠protest, said UK-based campaign ⁠group Defend Our Jurie on Tuesday.

The campaign group claimed that Greta Thunberg was arrested under the ‘Terrorism ⁠Act’.(File/REUTERS)
The campaign group claimed that Greta Thunberg was arrested under the ‘Terrorism ⁠Act’.(File/REUTERS)

The campaign group claimed that she was arrested under the ‘Terrorism ⁠Act’ while participating in the "Prisoners ‌for Palestine" protest outside the ​offices of Aspen Insurance in London, reported news agency Reuters.

London Police has not yet confirmed the arrest. However, Green Party leader and London Assembly member Zack Polanski wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that she was arrested for “holding a sign opposing genocide”.

“When peaceful protest is a crime, democracy is in deep trouble. Happening under a Labour Government,” he wrote further, taking the opportunity to slam the Keir Starmer-led government in the United Kingdom.

He also shared a video of Thunberg sitting cross-legged on the floor with a sign that reads “I support Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide” when a police officer removes the sign before reportedly detaining her.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Japan Earthquake Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Japan Earthquake Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Greta Thunberg arrested at London pro-Palestine protest, claims campaign ⁠group
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On