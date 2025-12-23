UK man drugged, raped ex-wife over 13 years; charged along with 5 others

A British man is facing a raft of serious sexual offence charges after investigators alleged he subjected his former wife to years of sexual abuse, in a case spanning more than a decade. British man faces 56 charges over alleged abuse of ex-wife spanning 13 years(Representative image/AFP)

Prosecutors said on Monday that the 49-year-old has been charged with 56 offences, including allegations that he repeatedly drugged and raped the woman, who is now his ex-wife. Five other men have also been charged with sexual offences against the same woman, officials said.

Investigators allege that the accused Philip Young repeatedly administered substances to overpower Joanne Young, in order to carry out sexual assaults over 13 years.

Also Read | Hyderabad woman claims husband died in washroom. But cops uncover a different story

The victim is being identified after she chose to waive her automatic legal right to anonymity and requested to be publicly named ahead of court proceedings, according to a statement issued by Wiltshire Police.

In addition to multiple counts of rape, Young also faces charges of voyeurism, possession of indecent images of children, and possession of extreme images, the release said.

Also Read | UP woman kills husband with lover's help, chops body using 'wood grinder'

However, authorities did not clarify when the 48-year-old victim’s divorce took place.

Five more men charged

Authorities said five other men have also been charged in connection with offences against Joanne Young, with all the alleged incidents spanning a 13-year period.

Norman Macksoni, 47, has been charged with one count of rape and possession of extreme images. Dean Hamilton, also 47, faces charges of one count of rape, sexual assault by penetration, and two counts of sexual touching. Conner Sanderson Doyle, 31, has been charged with sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching, while Richard Wilkins, 61, has been charged with one count of rape and sexual touching. Mohammed Hassan, 37, faces charge of sexual touching.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh woman kills husband, stuffs body in bag, rings daughter to confess

All five men except for the prime accused Philip are currently out on bail and are scheduled to appear before Swindon Magistrates Court.