Chhattisgarh woman kills husband, stuffs body in bag, rings daughter to confess

A harrowing incident recently rattled Chhattisgarh's Jashpur where a woman absconded after she allegedly killed her husband, stuffed his body into a bag and called her daughter to confess to the crime. In Bhinjpur village under Duldula police station limits, the 43-year-old Santosh Bhagat was killed by his wife, who covered his body with a blanket, and stuffed it into a trolley bag.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times fiie photo for representation)

In Bhinjpur village under Duldula police station limits, the 43-year-old Santosh Bhagat was killed by his wife, who covered his body with a blanket, and stuffed it into a trolley bag, news agency PTI reported quoting Jashpur senior superintendent of police Shashi Mohan Singh.

The incident came to light after their daughter, who lives in Korba, rushed to Bhinjpur with her husband the next day and informed Bhagat's elder brother Vinoj Minj, who shortly filed the case complaint.

The accused Mangrita and her husband, Santosh Bhagat had been quarrelling frequently, read a TOI report that quoted neighbours as saying.

According to the FIR, the couple had an argument on November 7. Neighbours said the dispute spilled over to next day, and Bhagat was likely murdered on the night of November 8.

Police booked Mangrita under BNS Section 103(1) (murder) and launched a search for her. A team was also dispatched to Maharashtra to trace her. Bhagat is suspected to have died of bleeding from the nose and mouth.

The body was sent for autopsy, and the preliminary post-mortem report indicated a fatal blow to the temple inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon, officials said.

Mangrita, who used to work in Mumbai and had returned to the village a few months ago, is absconding and efforts are on to arrest her, police said. As per the complaint, the deceased has three children, all of whom are married and live outside the village.

Marital disputes to murders

In another case of marital dispute that resulted in a murder, a woman sought help from her lover and two relatives and allegedly killed her husband before burying the body beneath the floor of their kitchen in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, resembling the cover-up from the Bollywood crime-thriller Drishyam.

Nearly a year after the mysterious disappearance of Samir Ansari, the city crime branch on the night of November 4 exhumed his bones and other remains from beneath the kitchen floor of his locked house in Ahmedabad's Sarkhej area, news agency PTI reported quoting the deputy commissioner of police, crime, Ajit Rajian.

Vaghela confessed that Ruby had plotted the murder because Ansari allegedly beat her after learning about her extramarital affair and that she saw him as an obstacle in her illicit relationship.

“With the help of Ruby and two others, Imran first slit Ansari's throat and cut his body into pieces. They then dug a pit in the kitchen and covered it with cement and tiles after dumping the body. When people used to enquire about Ansari, Ruby would tell them he had gone to some other city for work,” DCP Rajian said.

(With agency inputs)