In ‘Drishyam’-like plot, woman's lover and relatives kill husband, bury body under kitchen

In a case resembling the cover-up from the Bollywood crime-thriller Drishyam, a woman's lover and her two relatives allegedly killed her husband and buried the body beneath the floor of their kitchen in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Police have arrested the woman's lover and sent the recovered bones and other remains found in the house for forensic analysis and DNA matching. (PTI file photo for representation)

Nearly a year after the mysterious disappearance of Samir Ansari, the city crime branch on Tuesday night exhumed his bones and other remains from beneath the kitchen floor of his locked house in Ahmedabad's Sarkhej area, news agency PTI reported quoting the deputy commissioner of police, crime, Ajit Rajian.

The victim's wife, Ruby and with her two relatives, Rahim and Mohsin are absconding.

Ruby sought help from her lover, Imran Vaghela, who lived nearby, and her two relatives to first kill her husband, and then cut his body into pieces and bury them under the kitchen floor. The crime reportedly stemmed from her alleged extramarital affair.

Police have arrested Vaghela and sent the recovered bones and other remains found in the house for forensic analysis and DNA matching.

How Ahmedabad city crime branch investigated the chilling crime The Ahmedabad city crime branch inspector around three months ago received a tip-off that Ansari, a native of Bihar had not been seen in the area for a long time and that police had no report or complain of his disappearance.

Ansari, who used to work as mason, came to Ahmedabad from Bihar in 2016 after his love marriage with Ruby.

The couple had two children.

During their stay at Ahmedabad's Ahmedi Row House near Fatehwadi canal, Ruby fell in love with Vaghela.

“We then kept a watch in the area and learnt Ansari has been missing for the last one year. During questioning, Vaghela broke down and admitted that he along with two others (his kin) murdered Ansari at the behest of his wife Ruby a year ago,” DCP Rajian said.

Vaghela confessed that Ruby had plotted the murder because Ansari allegedly beat her after learning about her extramarital affair and that she saw him as an obstacle in her illicit relationship.

The murder “With the help of Ruby and two others, Imran first slit Ansari's throat and cut his body into pieces. They then dug a pit in the kitchen and covered it with cement and tiles after dumping the body. When people used to enquire about Ansari, Ruby would tell them he had gone to some other city for work,” DCP Rajian said.

The house was locked when the crime branch team reached to exhume the body in presence of an executive magistrate.

Ruby lived in the same house where her husband was murdered and buried, for several months before moving elsewhere with her two children.

Resemblance The horrific act drew similarities from the Malayalam movie Drishyam which starred Mohanlal and was later remade into a Bollywood movie starring Ajay Devgn.

In Drishyam, the lead character buried the body of a boy who was accidentally killed by his daughter. The boy had recorded a nude video of his daughter and used it to blackmail her before asking her mother for sexual favours.

The lead character buried the boy's body under the floor of the local police station, the premises of which were undergoing construction at that point of time and meticulously crafted an alibi for his family to escape charges.