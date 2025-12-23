Hyderabad woman claims husband died in washroom. But cops uncover a different story

A woman in Telangana's Hyderabad told relatives and police that her husband collapsed in the washroom and died of a heart attack. But as investigators began piecing together the evidence, they found a version of events that was completely different. What looked like a sudden death turns into murder case, say cops(PTI)

The 36-year-old had repeated the account to relatives and even lodged a complaint with the Medipally police, saying her husband, who was a logistics manager at a private university was found unconscious at home and declared dead at Government Hospital in Malkajgiri, news agency PTI reported.

What raised suspicion

As officers examined the body, they noticed injuries on the cheek and neck of the 45-year-old that did not align with a sudden medical death. The marks prompted investigators to dig deeper, the news agency cited police as saying.

As the investigation began, CCTV footage and technical evidence soon pointed away from the washroom narrative.

Police arrested the woman, her 22-year-old paramour—a construction worker—and a third accused.

According to investigators, the woman had developed an “illicit relationship” with the younger man. When her husband began questioning the relationship and allegedly harassed her, the two conspired to kill him, police said.

How the 'killing' unfolded

Investigators said the crime took place at the couple’s residence in Boduppal on December 11, after the man returned home from work.

A statement from the police cited by PTI said, “On December 11, after the manager returned home from work, the second and third accused caught hold of him and assaulted him, while the woman, the prime accused, held his legs. The second accused (paramour) strangulated the man using chunnis (scarves), causing his death."

After the brutal killing, “the accused changed the clothes of the deceased and disposed of the incriminating articles to destroy evidence,” police added.