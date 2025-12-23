UP woman kills husband with lover's help, chops body using 'wood grinder'

A woman and her alleged lover have been arrested for the murder of her husband and for dismembering his body, reportedly using a wood grinder, in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, police said on Monday. UP woman, lover held for husband’s murder after mutilated body found(Representative image/AFP)

According to police, Ruby, a resident of Mohalla Chunni in the Chandousi area, had filed a missing person complaint on November 18, stating that her husband Rahul (38) had not returned home, news agency PTI reported.

Nearly a month later, on December 15, police recovered a mutilated body from a drain near the Eidgah area. The body was missing the head, hands and legs, prompting an intensive investigation.

“The body was taken into custody, and a post-mortem was conducted,” Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi said, adding that “the forensic team carried out a detailed examination, and DNA samples were collected.”

The report further added that the investigators found the name “Rahul” written on the body.

Meanwhile, a review of missing person complaints across nearby police stations, coupled with technical analysis, showed that Rahul’s mobile phone had been switched off since November 18, the officer said.

Wife confesses, details murder plot

As the probe progressed, police began to suspect Ruby’s role in the killing. During questioning, she allegedly confessed to murdering her husband with the help of her lover, Gaurav, after Rahul caught them in an illicit relationship, the SP said.

“The accused told police that they attacked Rahul with an iron rod and an iron pestle, killing him on the spot,” Bishnoi said. “They then brought a grinder and cut the body into parts.”

Police said one part of the body was dumped in the drain from where it was later recovered, while the remaining parts were taken to Rajghat and thrown into the Ganga river.

Investigators have recovered the grinder allegedly used to dismember the body, along with an iron hammer and other tools believed to have been used in the assault, PTI report said.

DNA samples of the deceased have been preserved and will be matched with those of his children to conclusively establish identity and strengthen the case, the SP said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway, police added.