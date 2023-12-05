GTA 6 trailer set to dethrone BTS for most watched YouTube video in 24 hours, check out Guinness World Records' reply

The first official trailer for the highly-anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI was recently unveiled on YouTube. Rockstar Games released the trailer a day in advance after it was leaked online. Within the first 12 hours of its release, the GTA 6 trailer garnered over 60 million views, which is still increasing. Shortly after its record-breaking viewership on YouTube, Guinness World Records shared a post on X, formerly Twitter confirming that the trailer is set to break the record for most-watched YouTube video in 24 hours. The record is currently held by K-pop group BTS. GTA 6 trailer is on track to dethrone BTS for most-watched YouTube video in 24 hours

BTS' record for most-watched YouTube video in 24 hours

K-pop boy band BTS currently holds the record with 108.2 million views in 24 hours for their 2021 single Butter. The song from their third digital mini-album Butter (Hotter, Sweeter, Cooler) was released on May 21, 2021. However, after the explosive release of the GTA 6 trailer and a confirmation from the official records directory, BTS is set to be dethroned.

What did Guinness World Records say about GTA 6 trailer?

Guinness World Records took to X, to announce that the first official trailer for GTA 6 by Rockstar Games is set to break the record, currently held by BTS. Their tweet reads, “It's not even been 24 hours yet, but we can confirm that the GTA VI trailer is already the most viewed videogame reveal on YouTube in 24 hours...” Currently, the GTA 6 trailer has 64,317,488 on Rockstar Games' official YouTube channel.

Reddit speculates GTA 6 may shatter 7 world records

As the anticipation around GTA 6 grows intense with the trailer, fans have started speculating about the records the game may break upon its release. According to a Reddit post, a user claimed that GTA 6 will break the following records, which were previously broken by GTA 5:

