Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer to be released on this date in December

Rockstar Games announced the release date of the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, through a post on X. The studio announced in November that to mark the company's 25th anniversary, the first trailer would be launched in December.

It will be released next Tuesday at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET.

Earlier in February 2022 the studio confirmed that an active development for the next entry in the GTA series was “well underway,” but didn't give out any other details regarding the same.

Nevertheless, more than an hour of GTA 6 development footage was released online in September 2022 as a result of one of the most well-known data breaches in the history of the video game industry, providing fans with their first glimpse at the follow-up to one of the all-time best-selling titles.

The leaked video showed off open-world gameplay from a GTA 6 alpha build and appeared to corroborate an earlier rumor that the game would be set in Vice City and have a female lead character.

Take-Two, the owner of Rockstar, has predicted that the release of "several groundbreaking titles" will result in a significant increase in revenues during its upcoming fiscal year.

This has increased the likelihood that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released in the year that ends on March 31, 2025.