Gunman kills himself after deadly Russia school shooting: What we know so far

Published on Sep 26, 2022

By Mallika Soni

A gunman killed six people and wounded 20 others in a school in central Russia on Monday, local police said. Governor of the Udmurtia region, Alexander Brechalov, said that the shooter got into a school in Izhevsk, killed a guard and some of the children there.

Here's what we know so far about the deadly school shooting in Russia's Izhevsk:

1. According to the governor and local police, the gunman shot himself, Reuters reported.

2. The school has been evacuated and area around it has been fenced off, the officials said.

3. The school educated children between grades 1 and 11, AFP reported.

4. The body of the man who opened fire has now been found by police.

5. According to reports, the gunman committed suicide.

6. Six have dead and around 20 have been injured in the deadly shooting, the region's governor Alexander Brechalov confirmed saying that there were children among the casualties.

