6 dead, 20 wounded as gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Report

6 dead, 20 wounded as gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Report

world news
Updated on Sep 26, 2022 02:00 PM IST

Shooting In Russian City Izhevsk: The shooter was still at large, reports said.

Shooting In Izhevsk: An aerial view shows the city of Izhevsk, Russia .(Reuters)
Shooting In Izhevsk: An aerial view shows the city of Izhevsk, Russia .(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

A gunman opened fire on Monday at a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.

According to the governor and local police, the gunman shot himself, Associated Press reported. The school has been evacuated and area around it has been fenced off, the official said.

In a statement on Telegram, Governor Alexander Brechalov of the Udmurtia region, of which Izhevsk is the capital, said he had arrived at the city’s School No. 88. Security services and ambulance teams were also present.

