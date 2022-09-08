Home / World News / Hong Kong extends vaccine passes to kids as young as five

Hong Kong extends vaccine passes to kids as young as five

world news
Published on Sep 08, 2022 03:20 PM IST

Hong Kong Coronavirus: People aged 12 and above currently need to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, malls, supermarkets and sports facilities in the Chinese special administrative region.

Hong Kong Coronavirus: People cross a footbridge in Hong Kong.(AFP)
Hong Kong Coronavirus: People cross a footbridge in Hong Kong.(AFP)
Reuters |

Hong Kong will include children aged five and above in its COVID-19 vaccine pass scheme from the end of September, the government said on Thursday, as authorities try to boost inoculation levels there.

People aged 12 and above currently need to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, malls, supermarkets and sports facilities in the Chinese special administrative region.

From Sept 30, children aged 5 to 11 will be required to have one vaccine shot, and two doses by Nov 30, the government said, adding that there had been a significant number of severe COVID cases involving children who required intensive care.

Read more: Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon to face fraud charges in New York

Among them, six aged 3 to 11 died, all of whom were unvaccinated or had received only one dose, it said.

Currently 55% of children aged 12-19 have had three vaccine shots but just 14% in the 3-11 age group. More than 90% of Hong Kong’s 7.3 million population have had two doses, according to the government.

Authorities are trying to boost coverage to three, particularly amongst children and the elderly where the rate is around 50%.

Hong Kong's border with the mainland and the rest of the world has been tightly controlled for more than 2-1/2 years, in line with China's "zero-COVID" policy.

The city is highly reliant on international business and travel, and the restrictions have damaged its economy and led to the exodus of tens of thousands of residents.

Read more: Covid-19: Chengdu lockdown continues as China advises citizens not to travel during holidays

Business groups, diplomats and many residents have criticised the COVID-19 rules, saying they threaten Hong Kong's competitiveness and standing as a global financial centre.

Masks are mandated in most places in Hong Kong and gatherings of more than four people prohibited.

Hong Kong has reported more than 1.5 million COVID infections and 9,757 deaths since the pandemic began.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hong kong coronavirus
hong kong coronavirus
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Volker Turk: Volker Turk is the proposed next High Commissioner for Human Rights.

    Austria's Volker Turk proposed to be next UN human rights chief: 5 points

    United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will propose Austria's Volker Turk to be the next High Commissioner for Human Rights, Reuters reported citing a UN document. Traditionally, UN chief consults with the UN's Security Council's permanent members - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States - before selecting the High Commissioner. Here are five points on the proposed UN human rights chief Volker Turk: 1. Follow Hindustan Times' World Coverage here 2.

  • Staff members of Sichuan Provincial People's Hospital test nucleic acid samples inside a mobile laboratory set up at a sports centre, following Covid-19 outbreak in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China. (REUTERS)

    Covid-19: Chengdu lockdown continues as China advises citizens not to travel during holidays

    Chengdu, a megacity with over 21 million residents, indefinitely extended the ongoing lockdown on Thursday to contain a spreading Covid-19 outbreak as the national health authorities said the virus situation continues to be “serious and complex” in the country. “The prevention and control situation of Covid-19 is still serious and complex as 29 provinces in the Chinese mainland reported local Covid-19 inflections in September,” Mi Feng, national health commission spokesperson said on Thursday.

  • Europe Heatwave: A street thermometer reads 48 degrees Celsius during a heatwave in Seville.

    2022 is Europe's hottest summer on record

    The summer of 2022 was the hottest in Europe's recorded history as the continent baked in record-shattering heatwaves and the worst drought in centuries, the European Commission's satellite monitor said on Thursday. The Copernicus Climate Change Service said temperatures in Europe had been the "highest on record for both the month of August and the summer (June-August) as a whole".

  • &nbsp;Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese&nbsp;

    Australia passes a law for net zero emissions by 2050

    Australia's parliament on Thursday passed government legislation enshrining a pledge to cut carbon emissions by 43% by 2030 and to net zero by 2050, with the support of the Greens party and independents. The law marked a first step on climate action since the Labor Party won power in May, defeating a conservative government that was scorned as a global laggard in the battle against climate change.

  • Vietnam Karaoke Bar Fire: Firefighters at the scene of a deadly fire.

    At least 32 die in massive fire at karaoke bar in Vietnam

    The death toll from a fire at a karaoke parlor in southern Vietnam has risen to 32 and some parts of the building remain inaccessible more than a day later, state media reported. Vietnam News Agency reported 32 deaths from the blaze as of late Wednesday and at least one karaoke room and one storage room have not been accessed because the temperature remained high. Firefighters using ladders from their trucks managed to rescue others.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out